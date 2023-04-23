Welcome to Wrexham season 2 has finally confirmed its perfect ending

The story of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney taking over a Welsh football team won the hearts of the world with one of the best TV series of recent years. But Welcome to Wrexham season 2 is set to be even more emotional.

Wrexham beat Boreham Wood 3-1 on Saturday, clinching their spot at the top of the National League. This confirms their promotion to League Two next season, with the club returning to the Football League after 15 years following a very tight race for the title against Notts County.

The celebrations in North Wales will no doubt be spectacular, and we won’t have long to wait until the Welcome to Wrexham season 2 release date. We’ll be able to experience the triumph ourselves when the show arrives on streaming services.

Reynolds and McElhenney clubbed together to buy Wrexham – the world’s third oldest football team – in 2020, making a successful promotion campaign their main goal. It’s something they have now achieved, at the conclusion of a very dramatic season. You couldn’t have scripted it better.

Speaking to BT Sport after the final whistle, Reynolds said: “I’m not sure I can actually process what happened tonight. I’m still a little speechless. One thing that’s running through my head over and over again is people said at the beginning ‘why Wrexham, why Wrexham?’. This is exactly why Wrexham. What’s happening now is why.”

McElhenney added: “I think we can hear how it feels to the town, and that’s what’s most important to us. I think this is a moment of catharsis for them, and celebration. For us to be welcomed into their community, and to be welcomed into this experience, has been the honour of my life.”

The emotional scenes are set to provide the documentary with a stellar finale, in the wake of a season packed with shock wins, heroic saves, and more Paul Mullin goals than you can count. The Red Dragons know how to entertain.

