All American season 6 release date, cast, plot, and more

What is the All American season 6 release date? Everyone loves a good underdog sports story. And quite frankly, when it comes to fictional young talent working their way to the top, knocking back obstacles and encountering dramatic twists and turns, All American is certainly a stand-out.

The CW show, which has also became one of the most popular TV series on Netflix, has all the flare of a classic sports movie repackaged into a drama series format. Think: Friday Night Lights. The series follows Spencer James, who gets recruited to play football at an upscale Beverley High School. Cue various football-related antics.

Although season 5 is still in full swing, the network has already confirmed that a sixth season is on the way. So, as we do, we’ve got together everything we could find out about the upcoming continuation. (Warning: spoilers ahead for the series so far.) Here’s everything you need to know about the All American season 6 release date.

All American season 6 release date speculation

As it stands, there is no official All American season 6 release date yet, but we know it’s coming.

Though nothing’s been confirmed, all signs point to an October 2023 release date. Since All American season 5 isn’t wrapping up until May 15, we wouldn’t expect the newest season to arrive any earlier than autumn.

Season 6 was announced earlier this year, delighting fans of the show. The president of entertainment at The CW put out the following statement:

“Over the last five seasons, All American has established itself as one of the all-time CW flagship franchises. All American is not only the network’s youngest series, but also the strongest performer when combining all our platforms. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, the entire creative team and the incredible cast for another season of captivating family drama.”

All American season 6 cast speculation

We would expect most of the main players to return as part of the All American season 6 cast.

Though we can probably safely assume that Billy Baker won’t be coming back, unless in flashback form, since Taye Diggs’ character has already met his untimely end.

That said, with season 5 still in full swing, there’s plenty of scope for characters to come and go. Even so, we can take an educated guess at who might be returning for the next season.

Here’s the expected cast for All American season 6:

Daniel Ezra as Spencer James

Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker

Michel Evans Behling as Jordan Baker

Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating

Taye Diggs as Billy Baker

Bre-Z as Asher Adams

Monet Mazur as Laura Fine Baker

Hunter Clowdus as JJ Parker

Chelsea Tavares as Patience

Kareem J. Grimes as Preach

All American season 6 plot speculation

Based on how season 5 is going, we can take a good guess as to what’s going to be explored in the All American season 6 plot.

Season 5 has seen Spencer and his pals dealing with adulthood, and brought plenty of drama to the playing field. Spencer struggles with his focus while also dealing with his turbulent relationship with Olivia, who in turn is knee-deep in her investigation of Coach Garrett.

Grace, meanwhile, has been preparing for her wedding to D’Angelo, while Billy was missing coaching Spencer and Jordan, until he met his demise in a horrific bus crash.

Jordan and Olivia are then left to grapple with their father’s death, with Jordan left wondering if he will forever live under his shadow, and Olivia struggling to stay sober.

The death of Billy will no doubt continue to act as a difficult arc for the characters as they endeavour to move on amid the tragedy.

For more drama, check out how to watch Ben Affleck’s new movie Air, our Tetris review, and everything you need to know about the Succession cast. Don’t forget to check out all the best Netflix series and best thriller series to watch now, and the streaming services you can catch them on.