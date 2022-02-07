How to watch Uncharted – can I stream Tom Holland’s adventure movie?

How can you watch Uncharted? After almost a decade of delays, one of the most popular videogame series of all time is finally coming to the big screen. First announced in 2009, the live-action adaptation of Naughty Dog’s hit adventure franchise Uncharted is racing to cinemas, and will see Spider-Man actor Tom Holland take on the role as one of the most famous treasure hunters in media – Nathan Drake.

Directed by Venom‘s Ruben Fleischer, the upcoming adventure movie will see Nathan embark on a globetrotting adventure after he is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan. Together, the two set out to recover a fortune that was lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. Joining Holland in the star-studded cast is Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, and Sophia Ali, who will bring the beloved videogame to life. As mentioned above, Uncharted has suffered many, and we mean many delays. From Covid-19 filming issues to a leaked script, it has had a complicated production process, to say the least.

Luckily Uncharted is now set to drop in early February 2022. However, you may still be confused about the specific release dates for this film. Or you could be wondering if you can watch Uncharted online? Well, we’ve uncovered all the answers you seek below.

Where can I watch Uncharted?

The good news is that Uncharted will be hitting theatres on February 11 in the UK and a week later on February 18 in the US. That’s right, After multiple delays thanks to the ongoing global pandemic, and crew replacements, the film finally has a firm release date that won’t be changing, come hell, or high water.

Initially, Uncharted was set to release in 2016; however, it suffered from a (let’s face it) cursed production process, having its date constantly pushed back. However, now we can all rest easy knowing that Nathan Drake is getting his long-overdue silver-screen debut.

Uncharted will be released for IMAX, Dolby Cinema, and 4DX, so if you want the full cinematic and immersive viewing experience, it is time to start booking tickets at your local cineplex.

Can I stream Uncharted?

Sadly no, at least not right now. Uncharted is an exclusive theatrical release, meaning that currently, it isn’t available on any streaming services or for VOD purchases and rentals. However, the film may be dropping online in the future at some point.

In April 2021, Sony signed deals with streaming giant Disney Plus for distribution rights for its 2022 to 2026 slate. On the list of Sony movies scheduled to fall to Disney, Uncharted is included. This basically means that after the standard 45-day theatrical exclusivity window, we will likely hear the news that the flick will be heading to the House of Mouse’s digital platform soon. We will keep you posted as soon as we know more.

