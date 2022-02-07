Tom Holland wants to make a live-action Jak and Daxter movie

Tom Holland, star of the upcoming action movie Uncharted, already has another big role in mind. When asked what his dream video game adaptation might be during an interview with GameSpot, the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor revealed that he’d love to be on board a live-action version of the Jak and Daxter game series.

With its first entry released in 2001, Jak and Daxter was one of the earliest games to hit the PlayStation 2 console, and has since gathered a huge fanbase. Set in a fictional cyberpunk inspired world, the series follows Jak and Daxter as they embark on adventures, and try to uncover the mysteries left behind by an ancient race – the Precursors. The last main instalment in the franchise, Jak 3, came about in 2004, and since then there have been a couple of spin-offs, but no significant developments or additions to the IP have come about.

However, all that may now change considering Holland’s excitement about the 2000s story. “I would like to make a Jak and Daxter movie, and I would play Jak,” Holland said. “But I would make it at A24, so it was really weird and like dark. I would do like a really weird, live-action version of Jak and Daxter.”

Despite Holland’s answer, there hasn’t been any official announcement or hint that a Jax and Daxter movie is in the works. But considering that the franchise is owned by Sony Interactive Entertainment, and that Holland and the company have a long-running professional relationship, it isn’t unfeasible – the star may still get his Jak and Daxter dream yet.

Hey, @A24 and @Naughty_Dog. Tom Holland has a great video game adaptation pitch for you guys. pic.twitter.com/QKKbJYWedf — GameSpot (@GameSpot) February 4, 2022

While we wait on updates, fans can see Holland in another videogame adaptation, Uncharted, which Venom director Ruben Fleischer helms. In the thriller movie, Holland stars as the leading protagonist Nathan Drake, alongside other well known Hollywood actors such as Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas.

Uncharted hits theatres in the UK on February 11, and US on February 18.