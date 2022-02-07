How to watch Death On The Nile – can I stream Gal Gadot’s new movie?

How can you watch Death on the Nile? With a production journey as messy and mysterious as an Agatha Christie novel, the thriller film is finally docking in theatres in February 2022. As the moustache-twirling detective, Kenneth Branagh leads an ambitious, star-studded ensemble cast including Gal Gadot, Emma Mackay, Russell Brand, Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders among others.

As a follow up to the 2017 Murder on the Orient Express, Death on the Nile has been in the works for a very long time, but a chain of events behind the camera such as the pandemic and allegations concerning Armie Hammer — who stars along Gal Gadot as Simon Doyle — has meant that this movie’s journey to theatres has been a little longer and more complex than others.

Branagh once again takes on a dual role in this movie by not only starring as Poirot, but also acting as director. As the writer of the screenplay, Michael Green was tasked with adapting Agatha Christie’s iconic 1937 novel into a movie that must not only capture the attention of modern audiences, but also compete with a previous adaptation in 1978. Finding out how to watch Death on the Nile shouldn’t take a detective, so allow us to take you through a relaxing and murder-free trip to give you all the information you need.

HOW DO I WATCH DEATH ON THE NILE?

Death on the Nile will be available to watch in UK and US cinemas from 11 February 2022. As reported by The Times, the drama movie was pushed back a total of six times over two years. The film’s original release date was December 20, 2019, but it was then pushed back to October 9, 2020. It was then pushed to a later date in October before taking the festive slot in December 2020 once again until, amid multiple lockdowns, the movie was once again removed from Disney’s release schedule.

In December 2020, it was rescheduled for a September 17, 2021 release date, but as allegations concerning Armie Hammer rocked the industry that following month, Death on the Nile was ultimately moved to its current release date. According to The Independent, it was re-scheduled to 2022 in March 2021 following discussions about potential recasts and reshoots given Hammer’s prominent role on the film — but the studio reportedly decided against this.

CAN I STREAM DEATH ON THE NILE?

At present, it is not possible to stream Death on the Nile — it is only available to watch it in theatres. However, given that 20th Century Studios, a subsidiary of the Walt Disney Company, is the movie’s distributor, it is likely that the Disney movie will be available on Disney-affiliated streaming services like Disney Plus and Hulu before long.

As for DVD and Blu-ray release, there has been no announcement as of yet, and it isn’t available to pre-order, but it is likely that Death on the Nile will follow other 20th Century Studios films and release its DVD and Blu-ray within the next two months — so around March or April.

In the meantime, Branagh’s first iteration of his Poirot cinematic universe — 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express — is available to stream on Disney Plus.

As for the 1978 version of Death on the Nile, which stars David Niven and Mia Farrow, that is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.