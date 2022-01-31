How to watch Jackass 4 – can I stream Jackass Forever?

Hi, we are The Digital Fix, and this is how you can watch Jackass Forever. That’s right, after 11 long years, Johnny Knoxville and his gang of prankster friends are finally making a cinematic comeback. The comedy movie, directed by Jeff Tremaine, is the fourth instalment in the goofball series and promises to be full of fun, dangerous stunts, and non-stop laughter.

As with any new Jackass film, expect bigger, bolder and sillier stunts than ever before. OG stars, including Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O, are teaming up with some new recruits and well-known celebrities such as Eric Andre, Machine Gun Kelly, and Tony Hawk for what has been billed as the group’s “final crusade.” Originally scheduled to release on March 5, 2021, Jackass Forever suffered a lot (and we mean a lot) of delays. The highly anticipated film was in production limbo for nearly a year thanks to Covid-19, multiple injuries, and one or two lawsuits.

However, fans can now look forward to the movie finally hitting the big screen in early February 2022. But still, you may be wondering where you can watch Jackass 4 exactly? Or if you can stream all the bone-breaking, and fart darts from the comfort of your own home? Well, fear not, we answer all your burning Jackass queries below.

Where can I watch Jackass Forever?

Fans don’t have long to wait if they want to see the new hilarious and no doubt painful antics of the Jackass crew. Jackass Forever releases in theatres on February 4 2022, in both the UK and US. So, it’s time to start booking tickets at your local cineplex!

This date won’t be changing anytime soon, which will no doubt come as a relief to fans who have been following the film’s production for over a year now. In December 2019, Paramount confirmed that a fourth Jackass film was on its way and was scheduled for March 2021. However, this was delayed to July 2021, and then the film was delayed another three times due to filming complications and Covid-19, to February 2022.

Seeing as February is right around the corner, and Paramount has been silent on the matter, we can all rest easy knowing that Jackass Forever’s current release date is pretty much as permanent as that tattoo on Steve-O’s back.

Can I stream Jackass Forever?

Unfortunately, there are no streaming services distributing Jackass 4 movie right now. That means there is no way to watch Jackass Forever online. However, that doesn’t mean that Johnny Knoxville and the gang won’t be hitting a digital platform at all.

Since Jackass Forever is a Paramount property, it is expected to drop on the studio’s streaming service, Paramount Plus, sometime after the flick’s 45-day theatrical exclusivity window in the US. We will be sure to keep our eyes peeled once a solid date arrives. We have some bad news for all of you in the UK, though, so brace yourself. There is no current word on where UK readers will get to see this film digitally, but rest assured, we will let you know as soon as we know more.

In the meantime, you can rent all the other Jackass movies on Amazon Prime Video. So if you want to enjoy dangerous stunts all from the comfort of your own home, it is time to reach for your wallets. Jackass: The Movie, Jackass Number Two and Jackass 3D can be rented on the streaming service for £2.49/$2.99. You can also buy the movies; however, prices for each range from £3.99/$9.99 to $14.99.

If you want to sign up for a 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime, click our link here. If you are just after more movie magic, why not check out our list of the best action movies of all time.