Twilight cast and characters – meet the stars of the vampire movies

Where is the Twilight cast now? In 2008, one of the most successful and impactful cinematic franchises flew onto the big screen. Starring the likes of Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, Twilight saw Stephenie Meyer’s best-selling novel of the same name kickstart a worldwide phenomenon where sparkly immortals and hunky werewolves became the order of the day.

Despite the fact that the Twilight movies are decades old now, their reach still continues, and the vampire movies’ fandom is still going strong. In fact, a Twilight TV series is now in the works, and many Forks experts are curious to see where the original cast of Twilight characters has ended up before the beloved IP gets a fresh reboot.

Well, The Digital Fix is here to help. Looking at the award winners, the TV stars, and all the YA influencers, here is all the information that you need to sink your teeth into on the OG Twilight cast.

Who is in the Twilight cast?

Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan

Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen

Taylor Lautner as Jacob Black

Ashley Greene as Alice Cullen

Jackson Rathbone as Jasper Hale

Peter Facinelli as Carlisle Cullen

Elizabeth Reaser as Esme Cullen

Nikki Reed as Rosalie Hale

Kellan Lutz as Emmet Cullen

Billy Burke as Charlie Swan

Gil Birmingham as Billy Black

Michael Sheen as Aro

Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan

From the awkward stares to the iconic head twitches, Kristen Stewart was the perfect casting choice for the main role of Bella Swan in the Twilight movies. Throughout the films, fans saw her portray a love-sick teen who ends up throwing humanity out the window once she meets her blood-sucking immortal soul mate.

Since Twilight, Stewart has taken the industry by storm, having earned acclaim and massive roles. In 2021 the star was nominated for ‘Best Actress’ for her role in Spencer and shocked the world with her performance in one of 2021’s best horror movies – Crimes of the Future.

Currently, Stewart is working on several new movies as well, such as the thriller Love Lies Bleeding (no pun intended). You just can’t keep this vampire alumni down!

Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen

As many of The Digital Fix team are firmly Team Edward – it should come as a shock to no one to hear that we loved Robert Pattinson as the main love interest in the Twilight movies. Pattison played the role of Edward Cullen in the films, the 100-and-something-year-old vampire who can read minds and has a habit of craving his girlfriend’s blood.

Like Stewart, Pattison has had a wildly impressive career since Twilight. He starred in some of the best movies made in recent years, such as The Lighthouse, Good Times, and The Batman. And the star (much like Edward’s wild running abilities) has no plans on slowing down anytime soon.

Fans can look forward to seeing Pattinson in the upcoming DC movie The Batman 2, as well as Bong Joon-ho’s next project Mickey 17.

Taylor Lautner as Jacob Black

Taylor Lautner played the ultimate friend-zoned werewolf — Jacob Black — in the Twilight movies. When he wasn’t running around without his shirt, he was pining over his friend/crush Bella to no avail.

Since Twilight, Lautner has had a steady stream of roles, appearing in movies such as Grown Ups 2 and comedy series such as Cuckoo. The star’s most recent project was the 2022 sports movie Home Team. However, as of 2023, there are no new roles currently lined up for Lautner (sorry, team Jacob fans).

Ashley Greene as Alice Cullen

Let’s not beat around the bush, Alice Cullen was one of the most exciting Twilight characters, and it is thanks to the brilliant performance of Ashley Greene that this clairvoyant vampire became a steady fan favourite.

Alice is Edward’s adoptive sister who can see the future and is just an all-around pleasant supernatural gal. Like most of her Twilight co-stars, Greene has had no trouble with finding work since the hit franchise. Over the years, she has appeared in TV series, films, and the Batman: Arkham Knight videogame as Barbara Gordon.

Greene currently has a few projects scheduled to release in 2023, such as the thriller movie The Gemini Lounge and the animated movie Max & Me.

Jackson Rathbone as Jasper Hale

Every family needs a problem child, and in the case of the vegetarian Cullens, that title fell to their newest recruit and Alice’s beau, Jasper. Jackson Rathbone played the role of Jasper Hale in Twilight – a bloodsucker who only recently gave up human blood and has the ability to sway emotions.

Since the Twilight movies, Rathbone has been keeping busy, appearing in TV shows and films alike. Fans may recognise him for his work in the animated series The Guardians of Justice or the war movie Condor’s Nest. Some of Rathbone’s upcoming projects include the drama movie Zero Road and the science fiction movie Black Noise – so keep your eyes peeled!

Peter Facinelli as Carlisle Cullen

Peter Facinelli played the role of the leader of the Cullen family and the hunky doctor of Forks, Carlisle. Without Carlisle, there would be no Edward and therefore no Twilight, so let’s take a moment to appreciate the vampire who started it all.

While Twilight was a hit romance movie franchise, since his time in the series, Facinelli has made a name for himself in the landscape of TV. Following his time as a vampire, the actor worked on hit shows such as Nurse Jackie, Glee, and S.W.A.T. But while he is probably best known for his work on the small screen, that doesn’t mean he isn’t without movie roles.

Currently, Facinelli has several projects in the works, such as the feature The Unbreakable Boy and the thriller movie On Fire.

Elizabeth Reaser as Esme Cullen

While she might arguably be the most soft-spoken and quiet Cullen, the vampire family of Forks wouldn’t be the same without Esme. Played by Elizabeth Reaser, Esme is the mother figure of the Cullens and Carlisle’s partner. She is caring, sweet and always has Bella’s back.

Like her on-screen lover, Reaser has found the majority of her success in TV following Twilight. The actor has been on some of the best TV series ever made, such as Mad Men, The Handmaiden’s Tale, and the horror series The Haunting of Hill House.

And luckily, Reaser isn’t through with the horror genre just yet. Fans can look forward to seeing her in the upcoming twisted fantasy movie Dark Harvest, which is currently in post-production.

Nikki Reed as Rosalie Hale

Rosalie Hale is one of the best Twilight characters and was brilliantly portrayed by Nikki Reed in the beloved teen movies. Yes, Rosalie isn’t the biggest Bella fan and had a pretty brutal introduction, but with her killer backstory, it is impossible not to root for or love this complicated vampire.

Since playing the vengeful undead beauty, Reed has gone on to continue her acting career as well as heading into directing and producing. She starred in flicks such as the action movie Empire State and is currently producing the TV series At That Age.

Kellan Lutz as Emmet Cullen

Kellan Lutz played Rosalie’s carefree and jokester partner Emmet Cullen throughout all the Twilight movies. When Rosalie was misunderstood by Bella, Emmet was there to smooth things over; when she needed assurance about her mortality envy, Emmet was there to give her a big vampire bear hug. In short, Lutz played one of the best Twilight boyfriends we saw in the franchise, period.

Following his time as Edward’s adoptive vampire brother, Lutz has been taking the action genre by storm – both in movies and in TV. The actor starred alongside the likes of Sylvester Stallone in The Expendables 3 and worked on the Bruce Willis movie Extraction back in 2015. Lutz also has several new projects coming out, such as the adventure movie Come Out Fighting and the crime movie Palido.

Billy Burke as Charlie Swan

If you ever thought that having a teenage daughter was tough, try being the dad of the vampire magnet Bella Swan. Billy Burke played the role of Charlie Swan – aka the police officer of Forks – in Twilight. Throughout the films, Charlie struggled to connect with his daughter, who ultimately decided to join the immortal Cullen clan (a bit of a bummer, right?)

Since Twilight, Burke has continued his acting career across film and TV. His most recent credits include the drama series Fire Country and voicing Commissioner Gordon in the animated movie Batman: The Long Halloween.

Gil Birmingham as Billy Black

Speaking about Twilight dads, who could forget Billy Black – aka Jacob’s father and Charlie’s best friend. Billy Black was a constant figure of reassurance, always there for Jacob. And this stern but caring dad was brilliantly brought to life on the big screen by Gil Birmingham.

After his time as a werewolf dad Birmingham has taken many TV series by storm. Fans may recognise him from his work on the Western show Yellowstone or the thriller series Animal Kingdom. You can also look forward to seeing the actor in the upcoming movie The Marsh King’s Daughter.

Michael Sheen as Aro

Every franchise needs a big bad, and in the case of Twilight, the ultimate movie villain was one of the Volturi leaders, Aro. With his eerie demeanour and the terrifying gift of being able to invade your thoughts and memories with a single touch – few figures are as intimidating as him.

Michael Sheen brilliantly brought the character to life in the Twilight movies, and since his time leading the world’s most powerful vampire coven, he has continued his venture into the fantasy genre. Currently, Sheen is getting ready for Good Omens season 2. He also starred in the Netflix series The Sandman and is signed onto the animated movie Heart of Darkness.

