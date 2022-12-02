Transformers: was Optimus Prime ever a Decepticon?

Optimus Prime is one of the coolest, toughest, and most recognisable Transformers around – but did Optimus Prime ever fight on the side of Megatron as a Decepticon? In almost every Transformers movie he is the leading Transformers character, and his iconic red and blue truck can often be seen driving majestically over some huge bridge or open stretch of road.

Beyond the recent Transformers action movies, Optimus Prime also has a long history in the Transformers animated movie and the Transformers animated series. Throughout this, the huge robotic leader has battled plenty of foes, and has found himself in more than one difficult situation. In the best Transformers movie of all (at least, in our opinion) Optimus Prime even gets killed. But through all his adventures, was Optimus Prime ever a Decepticon?

Was Optimus Prime ever a Decepticon?

No, Optimus Prime has not been a Deception. That’s because he is the leader of the opposing faction of Transformers, the Autobots. The Autobots and Decepticons are sworn enemies, both with vastly differing objectives and moral outlooks.

However, just because Optimus Prime has never been a Decepticon doesn’t meant that other Tranformers have never swapped sides before. In fact, in the Transformers anime series the Autobot Jetfire had previously been a Decepticon, before leaving Megatron’s side to join with Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and the other Autobots who fight on the side of good.

