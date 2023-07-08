Tom Hanks’ new movie is a secret Yellowstone reunion

It’s always good to have a Tom Hanks project to get excited about, and Tom Hanks’ new movie has yet another bonus arrow in its quiver – it features another member of the Yellowstone cast.

Yellowstone fans will recall that Hanks made a brief appearance as Civil War General George Meade in prequel series 1883, and he’s reuniting with another star of one of the best TV series out there for one of the new movies we have our eyes on in 2024.

Hanks is currently at work on Here, which hopes to join the ranks of the best movies based on books. It marks a reunion with Cast Away director Robert Zemeckis, and also features Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly.

Reilly has been one of the key pillars of the Yellowstone timeline, ever since her debut appearance as Beth Dutton – the only daughter of Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone ranch patriarch, John Dutton.

Here is based on the 2014 graphic novel by Richard McGuire, which follows the events around a single room throughout time. This includes both the distant past and the distant future, as well as the humans who inhabit the space in the present day.

Along with Hanks and Reilly, the cast includes Paul Bettany, Robin Wright, and Michelle Dockery. That’s a starry selection of people, and we can count on Zemeckis to make some interesting technical choices behind the camera.

Here certainly has the ingredients to join the ranks of the best Tom Hanks movies and, in its time-spanning structure, has some echoes of Cloud Atlas – one of Hanks’ strangest films. We can’t wait to see how it all pans out.

