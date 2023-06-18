3 Body Problem release date speculation, cast, plot, and more news

What is the 3 Body Problem release date? We’ve been waiting patiently to see what Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss would do next. It turns out that they’ve joined forces with Alexander Woo to work on a Netflix adaptation of Liu Cixin’s science fiction novel The Three-Body Problem.

Everything about 3 Body Problem is utterly huge. This is large-scale sci-fi with heady concepts at its heart, so this adaptation could certainly be one of the best TV series on the Netflix slate. There are celestial bodies, alien civilizations, virtual reality, and mysterious suicides. It’s fair to say there’s a lot going on for any contender to be the best sci-fi series ever to get its teeth into.

So here’s everything we know about what could definitely be one of the best Netflix series of 2024. Here are all of the new details about the 3 Body Problem release date, as well as the cast and plot info we’ve received so far. Apologies in advance for any headaches caused by all of the astrophysics on the way.

3 Body Problem release date speculation

The 3 Body Problem release date is coming in January 2024, and Netflix confirmed this at TUDUM 2023.

We don’t have a specific release date yet, but we know after TUDUM 2023 that 3 Body Problem is due to arrive right at the beginning of 2024. Filming started way back in November 2021, with a lengthy process taking place in front of cameras and then in the effects-heavy period of post-production.

3 Body Problem cast

The 3 Body Problem cast list includes Rosalind Chao, Benedict Wong, and Eiza González, as well as Game of Thrones alumni like Jonathan Pryce, John Bradley, and Liam Cunningham.

There are some massive names in the cast, with Benioff and Weiss clearly having a flick through their Game of Thrones WhatsApp group to extract some of the best actors from the series.

Given the series’ setting and characters, there’s also a sizeable cast of Chinese origin. Star Trek The Next Generation cast member Rosalind Chao has one of the lead roles as astrophysicist Ye Wenjie, with Jess Hong as the younger incarnation of the character in one of the show’s multiple timelines.

Here’s the 3 Body Problem cast list:

Rosalind Chao as Ye Wenjie

Jess Hong as Ye Wenjie (young)

John Bradley

Jovan Adepo

Benedict Wong as Shi Qiang

Eiza González

Liam Cunningham

Jonathan Pryce

Ben Schnetzer

Eve Ridley

Marlo Kelly

Alex Sharp

Sea Shimooka

Zine Tseng

Saamer Usmani

What is 3 Body Problem about?

The 3 Body Problem plot follows a complex, multi-timeline story about a shady scientific group, and a VR game about an alien civilization.

Benioff, Weiss, and Woo certainly have a lot of story material to wrangle into a palatable sci-fi series. Liu Cixin’s novel is a complex tome which brings in his own experience as a computer engineer. He’s certainly more intelligent than we are.

The titular problem is a real phenomenon in physics, related to modelling the behavior of three masses in relation to each other – such as the earth, sun, and moon, for example. That’s just a flavor of the science at play here.

In one strand of the story, Chinese physicist Wang Miao investigates a string of suicides among members of a group known as The Frontiers of Science. This brings him into the world of astrophysicist Ye Wenjie and her secret work, as well as that virtual reality game. The game focuses on an alien world and the use of science to solve its particular manifestation of the three-body problem.

Is there a 3 Body Problem trailer?

Netflix unveiled a first look trailer for 3 Body Problem at TUDUM on June 17, 2023.

The trailer gives us our first glimpse of some of the most impressive and spectacular scenes to come in the series. It also spotlights the various members of the cast, though many of their roles remain almost completely shrouded in secrecy.

Where can I watch 3 Body Problem?

3 Body Problem is exclusive to Netflix, so that’s the only place to catch the sci-fi series. Given what we’ve already seen of the series, it looks like the sort of impressive spectacle that could justify the Netflix price all by itself.

How many episodes of 3 Body Problem will there be?

We expect 3 Body Problem to run for between eight and 12 episodes. There’s a lot of story to get through, so we expect that 10 episodes is a likely figure for such a glossy, prestige series with a budget to match.

