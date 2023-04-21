Game of Thrones star explains why the Red Wedding hit so hard

Every fantasy fan can agree that one of the best TV series moments hit our small screens in 2013. Game of Thrones always had plenty of death. However, season 3 episode 9 collectively traumatised us all with the gory ‘Red Wedding’ and the brutal murder of several Game of Thrones characters – primarily Robb Stark (played by Richard Madden).

Ten years after his big TV death on the fantasy series, Madden shared why that Game of Thrones episode still haunts many a Westeros fan today. “I still have fond memories of that whole experience. I mean not that particular scene, but the whole experience I have fond memories of,” the star told Entertainment Tonight. “It was nice to be back into recurring series drama where you get so much time to tell a story.”

The actor explained how it was the audience’s attachment to the characters and the story that made the brutal scene so defining. “And then you get these huge payoffs like that [The Red Wedding]. You know, three seasons deep, we got to have this horrible death with characters that you are invested in.”

While Madden’s Game of Thrones gig was cut short, the star is currently working with Priyanka Chopra on the upcoming drama series, Citadel.

And the actor has some high hopes for the project as he shares how he wants Citadel to grip viewers just as Game of Thrones did with its storytelling. “I think that is our ambition here, too – to create a huge world and get to know these people well,” he said.

Fans can watch Citadel for themselves via Amazon’s streaming service Prime Video on April 28, 2023. However, if you want to take a walk down Westeros’ memory land, you can also see Madden in Game of Thrones on HBO Max.

