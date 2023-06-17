New sci-fi series from Game of Thrones creators is coming very soon

The Game of Thrones creators are finally taking the helm of a big new TV show with The Three-Body Problem. It’s a sci-fi tale aiming to join the ranks of the best Netflix series, based on the first book in a bestselling series by Chinese author Liu Cixin.

We now know a little more about when we’ll finally get to see David Benioff and D. B. Weiss’s new series and, whatever you think about how Game of Thrones ended, these guys can definitely take responsibility for one of the best TV series of all time.

At TUDUM 2023, Netflix revealed the first look at Three-Body Problem. On top of giving us a glimpse at the production, we now know when we’ll be able to see the new contender to be one of the best sci-fi series out there – January 2024.

Certainly, they’ve got a lot of help from the source material. Liu’s source novel for The Three-Body Problem is a fascinating tale that makes the most of his career experience as a computer engineer.

It’s a complex story that unfolds across multiple timelines, focusing on a string of suicides within a scientific organization, as well as the discovery of an alien civilization in a solar system governed by an unstable trio of sun-like celestial bodies.

The title comes from a particular conundrum in astrophysics concerning when three distinct objects travel in relation to each. The Earth, Moon, and Sun’s relative orbit, for instance. To be honest, the whole idea makes our brains hurt. More than a little bit.

There’s certainly plenty of narrative meat there, as well as plenty of sequel novels to provide extra material for Benioff and Weiss to explore. Let’s face it, if anyone has credibility for adapting a wide-ranging and sprawling series of books for the small screen, it’s the guys who made Game of Thrones.

For more from one of the best streaming services, you can also check out the best Netflix movies and pick through everything new on Netflix this month. Alternatively, find out about one of the best Keanu Reeves movies streaming on Netflix.

We’ve also got guides to some of the new movies heading to screens this year for sci-fi fans, including the Dune 2 release date and The Marvels release date.