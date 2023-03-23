Will there be a Night Agent season 2? On March 23 2023, a new Netflix series called The Night Agent dropped.

Starring Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan and recent Oscar nominee Hong Chau, the thriller series is based on a novel of the same name. Consisting of 10 binge-able episodes, the action drama series follows FBI agent Peter Sutherland as he becomes ensnared in a governmental conspiracy.

From there, the TV series explores the character as he instigates a man-hunt to seek out the traitor and save the US government. The whole first season is on streaming service Netflix now, and it’s a blast. But will there be a Night Agent season 2?

Will there be a Night Agent season 2?

There are currently no plans for Night Agent season 2 as of March 2023. However, as with so many Netflix series, if the show performs strongly and shows that there is an audience demand for more, conversations will be had about a Night Agent season 2.

However, there is a slight hitch. The Night Agent is based on a novel of the same name by author Matthew Quirk, and there isn’t sequel.

Still, Quirk has plenty of other equally-thrilling stories which could form a basis for Night Agent season 2, of the show could come up with original storylines.

