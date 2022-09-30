Rings of Power: is Halbrand Sauron?

Is Halbrand Sauron? Every time an episode from the fantasy series Rings of Power finishes, there’s one huge question that supersedes all others. Where is Sauron?

We know that Sauron is going to play a huge role in the series, as it explores the forging of his magic rings. In fact, he is one of the most important characters in all of Tolkien’s writing, and in the Lord of the Rings movies. But so far, he’s absolutely nowhere to be seen in Rings of Power. The search for the dark lord has led to fans of the series to examine almost every single character, questioning whether or not they might be Sauron in disguise.

Audiences have asked whether or not The Stranger who fell from the sky is Sauron, whether the corrupted Elf Adar is Sauron, and even whether the Elf king Gil-Galad is Sauron. There’s one more name on that list of likely suspects though. Is Halbrand Sauron?

Is Halbrand Sauron?

The latest episode of Rings of Power dropped a surprising amount of hints that Halbrand could be Sauron. So, let’s get into it.

The first clue is his status as the King of the Southlands. This could be a bigger hint than it first looks. We know that the Southlands becomes Mordor, and Sauron is, essentially, the king of Mordor. All you have to do then is put two and two together.

There’s also the fact that Halbrand knew who Adar was, but Adar didn’t recognise him. One explanation for this is that Sauron can change his form (more about that in our Sauron guide), effectively making him a shape-shifter. This is why Adar wouldn’t recognise him, if Sauron is using Halbrand as his fair form.

It was also clear from the interaction between the two that Halbrand hates Adar, though the reason for this is one of many things that was left unexplained. However, we think we might be able to explain it with a bit of creative dot-joining.

Adar told Galadriel that he betrayed Sauron, believing that he killed Morgoth‘s chief lieutenant. We know this isn’t the case, but if Halbrand is Sauron then that betrayal would explain his burning hatred for the corrupted Elf.

Of course, this is all just speculation at the minute. The only thing that we know for certain about Sauron in Rings of Power is that he’s hiding, and Galadriel is hunting for him. But, how does that old cliché go? The best place to hide is right under someone’s nose.