Who is the dragon Umbrasyl in Vox Machina season 2?

Who is Umbrasyl, and who is the voice actor for this intimidating dragon in The Legend of Vox Machina season 2? The next batch of episodes from The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 are now here, and they shook things up for the crew of adventurers.

Following on from the first three episodes of the new season of the fantasy series (which saw Vox Machina flee from the Chroma Conclave and Thordak to Vasselheim, before beginning a search for the Vestiges of Divergence) the characters managed to revive Vex and escape from the underwater tomb, picking up their first Vestige along the way.

They then journeyed to Kamaljiori, and it was Scanlan who managed to pick up the Myth Carver. However, Vox Machina then came under attack from the terrifying dragon Umbrasyl. We want to get to know the fire-breather, so here’s everything we know about Umbrasyl including his backstory, status, and finding out who the Umbrasyl voice actor is.

Umbrasyl in The Legend of Vox Machina season 2

Umbrasyl is one of the Chroma Conclave dragons who shows up in The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 to attack Emon, and then later again to attack Vox Machina once Scanlan has found the Myth Carver.

He is a black dragon, also known as the Hope Devourer, and is powerful and intelligent. He successfully takes the Myth Carver from Scanlan after defeating Kamaljiori and Vox Machina, thereby removing one of the Vestiges from the group and setting them back in their quest to defeat the Chroma Conclave.

However, he didn’t escape the battle unscathed and thanks to his sword Craven Edge, Grog’s increasing power meant that he dealt the dragon plenty of powerful blows. In fact, at one point, it looked like Grog would be able to kill Umbrasyl, before he hurt Pike and escaped with the rest of the group.

Unlike with Thordak or Brimscythe or some of the other dragons, Umbrasyl’s backstory is more vague within the Critical Role source material. Whether or not that gets expanded upon in the TV series is still up in the air, but we’ve got plenty more Vox Machina season 2 episodes to find out if that’s going to happen.

Who is the Thordak voice actor in Vox Machina season 2?

Matthew Mercer is the voice actor for Umbrasyl in The Legend of Vox Machina, reprising his role from Critical Role where he also voiced the character. Mercer also voices a number of other characters within Vox Machina (including Trinket and Lord Briarwood), and will continue to voice more characters as seasons progress.

