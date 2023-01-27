The Legend of Vox Machina – is Pike really dead?

This article contains spoilers for The Legend of Vox Machina season 2, episode 6. Now that we’re halfway through The Legend of Vox Machina season 2, we’ve got questions, and the big one is: is Pike really dead? The Legend of Vox Machina’s next set of episodes have dropped and we’ve got a much clearer idea of what’s going on.

In the first three episodes, the Vox Machina crew fled from the Chroma Conclave and headed to Vasselheim where Grog met Earthbreaker Groon. They then discovered that they had to find the Vestiges of Divergence in order to kill Thordak and the dragons, and rescue Emon.

The latest episodes have followed Vox Machina on the search for the next Vestige and they uncovered the Myth Carver. Grog also was having trouble controlling the power of his sword, which has been demanding blood. This all came to a tense conclusion when the group were attacked by Umbrasyl, and in a moment of rage Grog accidently impaled Pike, but is Pike really dead?

Is Pike really dead?

Pike was stabbed through the chest by Grog’s sword Craven Edge. This appears to have heavily wounded the gnome cleric, but we’re not entirely sure if she’s actually dead.

As it stands, it just looks like she’s very badly wounded, and if it carries on that way she’ll undoubtedly die from internal damage and blood loss. However, we had this same cliffhanger back in episode 3 of the new season of the fantasy series, when we had to ask if Vex was really dead.

It turned out that she was dead, but was brought back to life by Kash who revived her with a resurrection. If Pike does die, the same thing could happen. Or, the Everlight might step in and bring Pike back to health given that the cleric has reconnected with the deity back in season 1 of the TV series.

Whatever happens, we’re pretty sure that Pike will end up being alright – though she might get justifiably angry at Grog for not being able to control his mighty weapon.

