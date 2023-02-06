What song played at the end of The Last of Us episode 4? Warning minor spoilers ahead for the most recent entry in Joel and Ellie’s ongoing walk across the wasteland of America.

After taking a detour in episode 3 to tell Bill and Frank’s beautiful story, The Last of Us episode 4 picked back up Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) story as the pair continued to make their way west. Despite riding in Bill’s truck and being relatively safe from the infected, our heroes aren’t safe from people.

Once they arrived in Kansas City, they were attacked by hunters and forced to flee on foot. Joel eventually decided the best plan was to rest for the night so they could escape the city in the morning. Unfortunately, Joel’s clearly never watched a TV series before because, sure enough, he and Ellie were discovered while they slept. Just before we cut to the credits, though, we got yet another great needle drop, but what was the song played at the end of The Last of Us episode 4?

What song played at the end of The Last of Us episode 4?

The song at the end of The Last of Us Episode 4 was True Faith by Lotte Kestner. The song’s actually an acoustic cover of the 1987 New Order song of the same name, and it was used in the trailer for The Last of Us Part II.

