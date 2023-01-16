The Last of US TV series – who are The Fireflies?

Who are The Fireflies in The Last of Us TV series? The Last of Us TV series has shown us a world without hope. It's a place where the ruthless survive, and the weak are preyed upon by literal monsters and the dregs of humanity. Yet despite all the horror, there's one group who believes in a better tomorrow, The Fireflies.

The Fireflies are, in many ways, the last gasp of humanity's altruism, but so many of our favourite The Last of Us characters despise the group and believe them to be no know better than terrorists. Still, they're the only real major opposition to FEDRA and offer real hope against the infected. But who is this organisation really?

To get to the bottom of this, we've been through the TV series and the videogame, pouring over every step of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie's adventure to answer everything you could possibly want to know about The Fireflies.

Who are the Fireflies?

The Fireflies are a group of freedom fighters (or terrorists, depending on your perspective) who are fighting against the tyranny of the military and FEDRA in the Quarantine Zones.

Who started the Fireflies?

While Marlene played a vital role in the formation of the Fireflies, no one person started the group. Instead, the movement was born as a result of FEDRA and the military’s brutal treatment of civilians in the Quarantine Zones (QZs).

In the videogame, we learn that the Fireflies began soon after FEDRA established the QZs. What started as several unorganised protests against the tyranny of FEDRA control quickly became a movement that swept through QZs across America.

By the 2020s, the Fireflies had established cells in most of the QZs, including Boston, where the game begins.

What do the Fireflies want?

The Fireflies have two goals, the first is to restore the US government, and the second is to discover a cure for the cordyceps brain infection.

Who leads the Fireflies?

The Fireflies are led by Marlene, who operates out of the Boston QZ.

