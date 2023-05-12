Is The Great season 3 streaming? How to watch the historical comedy

Is The Great season 3 streaming? Here’s everything we know about how to watch the latest season of the historically inaccurate comedy series, with all streaming options.

The stars of The Great cast have made their return to screens because The Great season 3 release date is here (for some regions, at least). This means the thrilling adventures of Catherine and Peter continue on as they attempt to navigate their complicated feelings for one another against a backdrop of hidden conspiracies, plots, and intrigue. It’s one of the best drama series – with lots of comedy – around, so here’s what you need to know on how to watch The Great season 3.

Where can I watch The Great season 3?

The Great season 3 is available to watch on streaming service Hulu. The new season of the show landed on the streaming service on May 12, 2023 debuting all ten episodes at once.

Where can I watch The Great season 3 in the UK?

The Great season 3 is not yet available to watch in the UK. As with the previous two seasons, it will become available to watch on Amazon Prime Video through the Lionsgate Plus add on. In the UK, it will release on Friday, 14th July, 2023 with new episodes airing weekly.

Is The Great season 3 streaming?

The Great season 3 is streaming on Hulu. It will also become available to watch on Amazon Prime Video with an additional Lionsgate Plus subscription.

Can I watch The Great season 3 online?

The Great season 3 is currently streaming online via Hulu. It is expected to also be available online through Amazon Prime Video at a later point.

Is The Great season 3 on Netflix

The Great season 3 is not on available on Netflix. It may arrive on the streaming service at some point in the future, however it is currently residing on Hulu.

Is The Great season 3 on Disney Plus

The Great season 3 is not available on Disney Plus. The streaming service does not currently hold the rights to show the series, but that could change in the future if The Great moves on from Hulu.

Is The Great season 3 on Amazon Prime Video

The Great season 3 is not yet available on Amazon Prime Video. However, it will become available to watch through the streaming service with a Lionsgate Plus add on when it receives a wider release.

Is The Great season 3 on Blu-ray

The Great season 3 is not yet available on Blu-ray. However, the former two seasons of the show are now on Blu-ray so you can watch them in that crisp, high-resolution.

That's all we have on how to watch The Great season 3.