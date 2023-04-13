The Great cast and characters – meet the stars of the hit series

Who is in The Great cast and who are their characters? Beginning back in 2020, The Great is a historical drama series which follows the story of Catherine the Great as she became the longest-serving woman to rule Russia in the country’s history. It’s funny and sharp with excellent production (and shock) values too.

But what really makes the TV series shine is its array of characters and its excellent cast, both in main and supporting roles. So, here’s our guide to The Great cast and characters, including the big names from the comedy series and more.

Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great

As the titular Russian monarch, Elle Fanning knocks it out the park as Catherine the Great. Previously a German princess, her The Great character arrives in Russia as the first step in an arranged marriage to Peter III, the country’s current emperor. She quickly discovers that Peter III is an insatiable man-child, and concocts a plan to kill and overthrow him.

Elle Fanning is the younger sister of Dakota Fanning, and is Emmy-nominated for her role in The Great cast. Aside from The Great, she is also best known for her time in Disney movies with Maleficent and its sequel.

Nicholas Hoult as Peter III of Russia

Nicholas Hoult gives it his all in his role in The Great cast as the antagonist Peter III, portraying a truly awful man. Shameless, arrogant, and unimaginably privileged, Peter III is callous, cruel and – most terrifyingly – ruthless when his power is under threat.

Alongside The Great season 3, Hoult has a new movie out in Renfield where he stars as the servant of Count Dracula (Nicolas Cage). Prior to that, he had a role in the X-Men movies as Hank McCoy, and he played Nux in the action movie Mad Max Fury Road.

Phoebe Fox as Marial

Phoebe Fox is a British theatre actor who has also starred in the Netflix sci-fi series Black Mirror, in addition to the period drama movie aeronaughts.

In The Great cast she stars as Marial. Marial is one of the most complex characters on the show with a lot of history. She was previously Catherine the Great’s servant before becoming a lady in the court. She has developing relationships with those around her, including Catherine.

Sacha Dhawan as Orlo

Sacha Dhawan plays one of the main supporting The Great characters: Grigory Orlov, known as Orlo. Orlo begins The Great as a key member of Peter III’s court where he serves as an ambassador. However, his allegiance is tested by Catherine and Marial who have their own plans for Orlo.

Dhawan is best known for his role in Doctor Who, alongside The Great. He appeared in the Jodie Whittaker-era of the time-travel series as The Doctor’s main antagonist The Master. As The Master, he played a particularly important role in Whittaker’s final episode The Power of the Doctor.

Charity Wakefield as Georgina Dymova

Charity Wakefield is a British actor who has starred in multiple period drama series such as Sense and Sensibility, and Wolf Hall.

She joined The Great cast as the character Georgina Dymova, who is on the side of Peter III and his secret lover and close confidant.

Gwilym Lee as Grigor Dymov

The Great character Grigor Dymov (played by Gwilym Lee) is the husband of Georgina, and the closest friend of Peter III. Despite their close relationship, Grigor and Peter III come into conflict. To say anymore would be to get into spoiler territory.

Lee is another British actor in the cast, and his biggest role to date is arguably as Brian May in the Queen band biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Gillian Anderson as Joanna Elisabeth of Holstein-Gottorp

Gillian Anderson needs no introduction: she’s in Sex Education, The Crown and – of course – the thriller series The X-Files.

Now, she’s also in The Great cast as she joined in season 2 as Joanna Elisabeth of Holstein-Gottorp. Quite the mouthful. She’s the overarching villain of The Great who arranges powerful marriages across Europe, and her status means that there are plenty who want to see her taken down a peg.

Jason Isaacs as Peter the Great

Rounding off the major cast and characters in The Great is Jason Isaacs as Peter the Great. Though he only has a small role in the show as the father of Hoult’s Peter III, Jason Isaacs is always worth talking about. Just like his son, Peter the Great is amoral and led by greed and lust. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, and their father-son relationship is exactly what you’d expect.

That’s it for now on The Great cast and characters. And yes, they’re all great.

That's it for now on The Great cast and characters. And yes, they're all great.