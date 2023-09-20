Sylvester Stallone’s new movie hits “rock bottom” say first reviews

The Expendables franchise has never quite been considered the height of cinematic nuance, but the latest entry in The Expendables journey is getting obliterated by critics. Let’s just say, we shan’t be expecting to see Sylvester Stallone‘s new movie in any list of the best action movies of the year.

For anyone who has been looking forward to The Expendables 4 release date, we really don’t like to be the bearer of bad news, but we could be looking at one of the worst movies of the year. Even new additions to The Expendables 4 cast like Iko Uwais, Andy Garcia, Megan Fox and Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson can’t save the latest installment from a very negative reaction upon its first critics’ screenings.

Expend4bles, as the film has been dubbed, picks up almost ten years after the previous adventure. Funnily enough, The Expendables 3 was also panned by critics, yet here we are again.

The 2023 movie depicts a story of nuclear conflict between the USA and Russia, with terror organizations, big explosions, and lots and lots of guns. What more could you want? Well, a good movie might be a start.

According to Eric Eisenberg of CinemaBlend, Expendables 4 is “the rock bottom nadir of a franchise” and is ultimately “an embarrassment for all involved.” Ouch!

Meanwhile, Adriano Caporusso describes the flick as “dull” and “dumb” and says there is “not nearly enough fun to be had to forgive any of its flaws.”

Our very own Anthony McGlynn wasn’t impressed, either. His initial reaction says it all: “The Expendables 4 has a motorbike chase on a freighter, and still somehow manages to be boring. Not in my top three Jason Statham movies of the year, and we’ve only had three.”

If you’re wondering whether The Expendables 4 will be the last one, we think that question has been answered by these reviews. Well, looks like the only thing to do now is watch the Rocky movies in order and wash that bad taste out of our mouths. Or you can look ahead to The Meg 3 release date to see if Jason Statham can redeem himself. Hopefully upcoming releases like Reacher season 2 and Deadpool 3 can offer better action than Expend4bles, too.