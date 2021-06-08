Jensen Ackles gives first look at Soldier Boy for The Boys

Jensen Ackles has shared a proper look at his Soldier Boy costume for the next season of The Boys. The former Supernatural is going to be playing a fan-favourite character from the comics.

In a tweet, Ackles included two images of him fully decked out for Amazon’s R-rated superhero show. His suit is mostly green, with red boots and gloves, and a teal-black chest plate, and he uses a triangular gold shield. This is one of two Soldier Boy costumes from the books by Darick Robertson, Garth Ennis, and Tony Avina, the other using the American colours of sky blue, white, and red.

Soldier Boy was intended as a parody of Captain America, an incompetent coward and do-gooder, who leads the team Payback, but wants to join The Seven. The first to hold the title caused a massacre in World War II, and since then one useless hero after another has worn the costume, and they all suffer pretty heinous fates. Going by these first images, it looks like Amazon’s The Boys is rewriting this a little bit. Leading with the green costume is a no-brainer to not totally give away the joke on the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Captain America, and Ackles’ proud stance points to a slightly different take to that of a snivelling suck-up.

This is Ackles’ first post-Supernatural role, which ended its 15 season run in November 2020, and it reunites him with original creator Eric Kripke, who’s showrunner on The Boys. Season two of The Boys finished November 2020, moving from strength to strength for Amazon Prime. In a world where popular superheroes are either fascists or sociopaths – or both – the series follows the titular group of misfits who seek to dismantle the hero industry.

It wasn’t long after the second season finished that a third was off the ground. Filming on The Boys season three started sometime earlier this year, for a potential 2022 release. Kripke is returning to shepherd production, and any of the regular cast whose characters are still alive are expected to appear.

This means Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie (Jack Quaid), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) for the non-supes, and Homelander (Antony Starr), Maeve (Dominique McElligott), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), A-Train (Jessie Usher), Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell), and The Deep (Chace Crawford) for the supes.

