The Boys season 3 adds three new superheroes to cast

Just when you thought life was getting easier for Billy Butcher, three new superheroes have joined season three of The Boys. Amazon announced yesterday Sean Patrick Flanery (The Boondock Saints), Nick Wechsler (Roswell), and Miles Gaston Villanueva (Law & Order True Crime) are joining the cast as Supersonic, Gunpowder, and Blue Hawk.

All three characters are new creations for the Amazon show and have no history in the original comic book series, so we don’t really know anything about these new superheroic scoundrels. Current speculation is that the three may be part of Soldier Boy’s (Jensen Ackles) old superhero team and that Blue Hawk is Starlight’s old boyfriend (Erin Moriarty), but your guess is as good as ours, to be honest.

Earlier this month, Ackles shared the first proper look at Soldier Boy’s super suit. His costume is clearly designed to mimic Steve Rogers (aka Captain America) look in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a green military bodysuit, red boots and gloves, a black chest plate, and a golden shield.

In the original comic from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, Soldier Boy was introduced as a clear parody of Captain America. Basically, whatever virtues Steve Rogers exhibits, Soldier boy embodies the complete opposite trait. While Cap is brave, strong, and competent, Soldier boy is cowardly, weak, and incompetent. They even run similarly themed teams, Captain America leads the Avengers while Soldier Boy leads a team called Payback.

It seems, though, based on Ackles body language, that Amazon’s take on the character may be a bit different. With his confident pose, he looks less deferential and pathetic than his comic book counterpart, and it wouldn’t be the first time the series deviated from the source material’s plot.

The Boys season three started filming earlier this year with Eric Kripke coming back to oversee the production. The regular cast (or those who are still alive at this point) are all expected to return for another diabolical outing, including Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Anthony Starr and Erin Moriarty, and the rest of The boys and supes.

The Boys season three doesn’t have an air date yet, but we’ll be sure to update you the moment it does. In the meantime, why not check out our guide on how to watch the Arrowverse.