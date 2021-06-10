Stranger Things season 4 release date, trailer, and cast – everything we know

Stranger Things is easily one of the most anticipated shows of 2021. Creators, the Duffer Brothers, have produced a TV show that marries adventure, science fiction, fantasy, adventure, and horror with just a little hint of romance all blended into one super series. Unsurprisingly, after three seasons, we are desperate to head back to Hawkins.

Following the epic finale of season three, ‘The Battle of Starcourt’, viewers were left with a lot of unanswered questions about what will happen next in Hawkins, Indiana. Not only that, but there’s no doubt been some serious cravings for that sweet, sweet ‘80s sci-fi in our lives.

Luckily for you, we’ve been probing the internet, like the Hawkins lab into the Upside Down, to gather you every scrap of information we can find about when it’s coming, who will be in it, and what we can expect from the story of Stranger Things 4. So, whilst mornings are for coffee and contemplation, right now it’s time to find out all about the next season of Stranger Things.

When is the Stranger Things season 4 release date?

Whilst we’ve known that we’d be getting a season four since 2019, the Stranger Things team were delayed in their filming by, you guessed it, the pandemic.

As such, the world is still waiting for Netflix to give us a release date, and as of the time of writing, nothing’s been said. With no official release date, it’s looking unlikely that the show will return in 2021.

The only thing we have to go on right now are the various hints from the cast of the show when talking about the new season.

One standout one is Finn Wolfhard’s revelation in a video to a fan when asked about season four and when we could expect it. To which he replied, “Season 4? It should be out sometime next year, hopefully.” Although whether there’s any truth in that statement is yet to be confirmed.

And David Harbour, who plays the chief of Hawkins police Jim Hopper, started an Instagram Live from his trailer joking about revealing spoilers from his script. Although he was swiftly joined by Eleven, aka Millie Bobby Brown, who put a swift stop to his jokes.

Thankfully, we can at least confirm that they got back to filming in October as the team shared a tweet that brought in almost 200k likes.

meanwhile in the upside down… pic.twitter.com/BtPlMjy0pS — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) October 1, 2020

So, we know it’s coming, we just don’t know when…

Stranger Things season 4 plot

What we currently lack in release date, we can definitely make up for in trailer releases and hints at season four’s plot.

Stranger Things season 4 trailer

This first-look footage points towards two things in particular, the return of Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) and a deeper look into Eleven’s origin story. We’re taken once again to the Hawkins’ laboratory where Eleven spent most of her life, but this time it seems we’ll be learning more about the other test subjects in the lab who seem to also possess supernatural powers.

As mentioned, it seems alongside the Hawkins lab we’ll also be getting a re-introduction to Dr Brenner, better known to viewers as ‘Papa’.

Fans have been waiting for answers about Eleven’s past, but until now, the show’s only teased us with tantalising hints during flashbacks. We have met Eleven’s so-called ‘sister’ in season two and are still waiting to find out what that was about. Perhaps season four will provide the answers.

Stranger Things season 4 teaser trailer

The very first teaser trailer for Stranger Things season four came out on Valentine’s Day 2020 called, ‘From Russia with love…’. And, it let us in on some huge news. As we cast our eyes over a snowy expanse, we see guards watching over workers.

One of which is Jim Hopper (David Harbour) who was presumed dead after the end of season three. Perhaps this means our heroes will be forced to travel to the USSR to rescue Eleven’s dear adopted dad.

Stranger Things season four cast

The cast we know and love will all be back for Stranger Things 4. That means Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Noah Schnapp (Will), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Sadie Sink (Max), Winona Ryder (Joyce), David Harbour (Jim), Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan), Joe Keery (Steve), and Maya Hawke (Robin).

In true upside-down fashion, the newest cast members have been revealed with portraits on the show’s official Instagram page that are, you guessed it, upside down.

Robert Englund as Victor Creel (A Nightmare on Elm Street)

Eduardo Franco as Argyle (Booksmart)

Jamie Campbell Bower as Peter Ballard (Sweeney Todd: The

Demon Barber of Fleet Street)

Sherman Augustus as Lt. Colonel Sullivan (Virus)

Mason Dye as Jason Carver (Flowers in the Attic)

Tom Wlaschiha as Dmitrti (Game of Thrones)

Nikola Djuricko as Yuri (In the Land of Blood and Honey)

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson (Overlord

There’s a bit more about each of the new character’s storylines on the Instagram post, should you wish to delve a little further.

Stranger Things Season 4 has added four new cast members including Anne with an E herself: Amybeth McNulty! She'll play Vickie, a cool, fast-talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes. pic.twitter.com/1ndsKdWJ21 — Netflix (@netflix) June 9, 2021

Variety has also confirmed that Regina Ting Chen (Queen of the South), Myles Truitt (Kin), Grace Van Dien (The Village), and Amybeth McNulty (Anne with an E) will be playing four new recurring characters.

Chen will be playing Ms. Kelly, a popular guidance counsellor, while Truitt and Van Dien will play Patrick and Chrissy, respectively, two teens who seem to have perfect lives until they get involved with the dark going on in Hawkins.

Finally, McNulty will play newcomer Vickie, a “fast-talking band nerd” who is set to be a potential new love interest for one of the show’s original characters.

So, that’s about all we’ve got for now. We know Stranger Things season four is coming. We’ve got ourselves some new cast members and some very eerie teaser trailers. We’ll just have to hold our breaths whilst we wait, or maybe binge-watch all eight episodes of season three instead. Okay, fine, and season one and two.

