Supernatural prequel series in development at the CW

Carry on, my wayward son, there’ll be peace when you are done! Well, unfortunately, there’s never any peace for the Winchester family, who have a prequel series in development at The CW. According to Deadline, the prequel show is titled The Winchesters and will tell the story of Sam and Dean’s mum and dad, John and Mary.

The spin-off’s been described as an “epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love but the entire world.” Supernatural fans will be excited to hear that at least one of the Winchester brothers is set to return as well, Dean (Jensen Ackles) will serve as the show’s narrator.

Ackles and his wife Danneel will serve as the show’s executive producer, and their production company Chaos Machine Productions is working in association with Warners to produce the show. Supernatural co-executive producer and writer, Robbie Thompson, has been brought on board to write The Winchesters and work with the Ackles as an executive producer.

“After Supernatural wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn’t over. Because like we say in the show, ‘nothing ever really ends, does it?'”, Jensen said. “When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story. I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey.”

Dude. Happy for you.

Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter.

I’m excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever. https://t.co/bAcEvFKM7p — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021

It seems that as of now there are no plans to bring back the other Winchester brother Sam (Jared Padalecki), who tweeted about only hearing the news through Twitter. The Winchesters isn’t the first show that The CW has tried to spin off Supernatural. Unfortunately, both Supernatural: Bloodlines and Wayward Sisters weren’t picked up for development after their backdoor pilots.

Supernatural, created by Eric Kripke, wrapped up its epic 15-year run last year. The series – one of the best TV series of all time, for our money – focused on Dean and Sam Winchester, two brothers who hunted various ghosts, ghouls, and everything else that went bump in the night. Along the way, they befriended angels, fought Satan, and stopped more apocalypses than The Avengers.

Kripke has since moved on to another show, Amazon’s The Boys, which deconstructs the superhero genre. It follows a team of vigilantes (The Boys) in their fight against superheroes who abuse their powers. Ackles has joined the show for its third season and will be playing a parody of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America called Soldier Boy.