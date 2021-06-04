The Witcher season 2 release date, cast, and plot – what’s next for Geralt of Rivia

When can you watch The Witcher season 2? We’ve known that The Witcher was getting a second season before the first even came out, but now we know a hell of a lot more. Based on the books by Andrzej Sapkowski, and following a successful videogame adaptation by developers CD Projekt RED, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) was translated to the small screen with season one dropping on Netflix in 2019.

The Witcher follows Geralt, a solitary monster hunter, navigating his way through the Continent earning money by killing various monsters. The series also tells the stories of sorceress, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and princess, Ciri (Freya Allan). Season one chronicled the story so far in a whirlwind fashion across four different timelines and intertwined Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri’s histories. We were graced with big monster battles, epic swordplay, and a fantasy world full of mages and magic.

With over 76 million viewers watching season one within its first month of release, and a list of accolades as long as Geralt’s steel sword, The Witcher season two is, unsurprisingly, eagerly-awaited.

So, we have scoured from Sodden Hill to the Kingdom of Cintra for all the news we can find about when, who, and what we can expect from season two (Codenamed: Mysterious Monsters). So, onward we go with our ultimate guide to The Witcher season two.

When is the The Witcher season 2 release date?

We’ve some good news. Netflix has confirmed that The Witcher season two will be coming out in 2021.

In a letter to shareholders, Netflix revealed that the much-anticipated season two is set to hit the streaming service “in the second half of 2021,” meaning somewhere between October and December.

Following pandemic-related delays, The Witcher season two found itself suspended, like its viewers, between timelines. But, according to the official Instagram page, we know that filming wrapped on March 30.

The crew even let fans know that the White Wolf was awaiting them back on the Continent with this post of Henry Cavill in full Geralt get-up to mark the end.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Witcher (@witchernetflix)



Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich took to Twitter on May 10 to tell everyone that the team are “deep into post-production,” which is the final step before release. So, fingers crossed, we won’t have to wait much longer.

What is The Witcher season 2’s plot?

Fortunately, the timelines that had us slightly off-kilter during season one seemed to line up by the final episode of season one which means we might be heading for a more linear set of tales in season two.

We don’t have much to go on in terms of plot, but Netflix has released the following synopsis for the next season, hinting at what’s to come.

“Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans, and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

Back to the future: Find out when the Strangers Things season 4 release date is upon us

So, it seems Geralt will be training up Ciri while awaiting the return of Yennefer. Unfortunately, though, we don’t have a trailer to share with you, but we have found this behind-the-scenes video with interviews that gives us a little something to keep us all going.

In the above, Hissrich is once again kind enough to keep fans in the loop, teasing that this season will be based around the book, Blood of Elves.

And we’ve even had a cheeky look at one solitary page of the script, with Netflix Queue sharing the first page of season two on Twitter.

Also on Twitter, Hissrich wrote a whole thread around the writers behind The Witcher and the qualities they possess. “We need writers that are close, but not too close. Who love the world, but aren’t afraid to question it. Who are fans, but are willing to step back and open their minds, in order to bring their beloved world to our real (big) one. I hope we did that.”

I believe I’ve covered in detail why diverse voices are important in tv. But there’s another part of this tweet that is worth discussing: when writing an adaptation, are the best writers always the ones most familiar with the world? https://t.co/Q95XTBsrTS — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) June 8, 2020

Who will be in The Witcher season 2’s cast?

Thankfully, Henry Cavill (Geralt), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), and Freya Allan (Ciri) will all be reprising their roles in season two, as confirmed by Netflix.

But, which new faces will be gracing the Continent?

Well, thankfully, social media has been abloom with announcements in regards to who will be ascending on The Witcher this season. The list below reveals some of the characters we can expect to see.

Adjoa Andoh as Nenneke (Bridgerton)

Kim Bodnia as Vesemir (Killing Eve)

Simon Callow as Codringher (Four Weddings & A Funeral)

Kevin Doyle as Ba’lian (Downton Abbey)

Cassie Clare as Philippa Eilhart (Delicious)

Liz Carr as Fenn

Chris Fulton as Rience

Graham McTavish as Dijkstra

Lauren S. Hissrich also took part in an informal Reddit AMA where someone asked whether there would be any queer representation in season two, as there is in the book. “One of my favourite things about the books is that they are full of subversion,” She replied. “Yes, we’re gonna represent.”

The Witcher season one is currently streaming worldwide on Netflix. So, whether you’re yet to watch it, or you fancy reminding yourself what life is like on the Continent, it’s all there waiting to be enjoyed.

For now, much like the words of The Witcher series itself, time will give you the answers you seek.