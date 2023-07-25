Is The Beanie Bubble streaming? How to watch the new comedy movie

Is The Beanie Bubble streaming? If you are keen to find out all about Zach Galifianakis’s new movie and if it is up on streaming services, well, the good news is that you have come to the right place!

If you weren’t a ‘90s kid, chances are that The Beanie Bubble will be a fresh concept for you. But if you were a fan of collectible toys back in the day, let’s be honest, the upcoming comedy is likely one of your most anticipated new movies of 2023. Based on the 2015 book ‘The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion and the Dark Side of Cute’ by Zac Bissonnette, The Beanie Bubble tells the story of the incredible rise of the titular stuffed toy line in the US.

With an A-lister roster including Succession cast member Sarah Snook and The Hunger Games star Elizabeth Banks, there is a lot to look forward to when it comes to this Apple TV movie. So with that in mind, we’ve searched high and low to give you all the answers regarding how to watch The Beanie Bubble and what streaming services you’ll need if you want to catch this new flick online.

Where can I watch The Beanie Bubble?

The Beanie Bubble can be seen in select theatres now in the US from July 21, 2023. But if you are in the UK, you will have to wait until July 28 to see the film.

While it is never fun waiting, the good news is that on July 28, you will be able to see the film in the cinema and via Apple TV Plus from the comfort of your own home. Meaning you will have format choices when it comes to watching what is set to be one of the best comedy movies of the year. So small wins, right?

Is The Beanie Bubble streaming?

Sorry folks! The Beanie Bubble isn’t streaming yet, but it will be on Friday, 28 July 2023. So mark those calendars!

The film is set to hit Apple TV Plus this week, so you will need a subscription to enjoy The Beanie Bubble from the comfort of your own home. To sign up for Apple TV Plus, be sure to click our link here.

Is The Beanie Bubble on Netflix?

The Beanie Bubble isn’t on Netflix, and since Apple TV Plus owns the distribution rights for the film, we doubt that we will see the flick on the platform anytime soon.

But saying that, you never know. Plenty of movies have ended up on Netflix despite being owned by competitors, such as Disney‘s Saving Mr Banks and Paramount’s Paranormal Activity. We will keep you posted if The Beanie Bubble follows this trend and ends up on Netflix.

Is The Beanie Bubble on Apple TV Plus?

Not yet, but it will be on Friday, July 28, 2023! That is right; Apple TV Plus will be hosting the film during its limited cinema run and beyond.

This basically means that Apple TV Plus will be the best place for you to watch The Beanie Bubble, period. If you are keen to check out the streaming service, be sure to look over our guide on the best Apple TV shows that you can watch right now.

Is The Beanie Bubble on Prime Video?

Currently, The Beanie Bubble isn’t on Prime Video and won’t be for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately, Apple TV Plus movies have a habit of skipping Prime and aren’t even available to rent or buy on the service.

If we assume that The Beanie Bubble will follow the same pattern as past Apple TV movies such as Tetris (read our Tetris review here) or CODA, it will only be up on Apple TV.

However, Prime fans can watch the 2022 documentary The Beanie Bubble now on the platform if they are desperate to see some cuddly toy content. It may not be the new movie, but at least it is something!

Is The Beanie Bubble on Blu-ray?

Nope, sorry, friends but The Beanie Bubble isn’t on Blu-ray. But the good news is that Apple TV does have physical releases for some of its movies, so we may see a Blu-ray release in 2024.

CODA was released on Blu-ray, so fingers crossed that The Beanie Bubble gets the same treatment in the future. Be sure to check in on this guide as we keep you updated!

For more exciting picks, be sure to check out our lists of the best movies of all time and the best drama movies ever made. We also have guides on a ton of upcoming Apple TV Plus shows for you to look through, such as everything you need to know about the Severance season 2 release date and the For All Mankind season 4 release date.