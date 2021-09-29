Ryan Reynolds new movie Free Guy is streaming on Disney Plus now

Ryan Reynolds‘ new comedy movie Free Guy is available to stream on Disney Plus now. Free Guy stars Reynolds as Guy, a non-player character (NPC) in the hottest game in the world, Free City. One day though, a chance encounter with programmer Millie (Jodie Comer) results in Guy becoming self-aware, and so begins his adventure to save his digital world from the greedy developer Antwan (Taika Waititi).

Initially scheduled for release on July 3, 2020, Free Guy was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This resulted in the adventure movie finally getting a release in August this year. A surprise hit critically, and commercially Free Guy was one of the first movies that proved the theatrical experience still had some life in it after the pandemic.

The film currently boasts an impressive approval rating of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics enjoying the film’s self-aware humour and charismatic cast. At the time of writing, Free Guy has grossed a worldwide total of $317.9 million at the box office and is currently the seventh biggest film of the year. Not bad for an original science fiction movie about a videogame.

If all that doesn’t convince you to give it a go, maybe the words of Reynolds himself will. Reynolds has described Free Guy as the best move he’s ever made.

“I do think it’s the best movie-making experience that I’ve ever had, easily, but also the best movie I’ve ever done. It’s the most pertinent to our times, in that sense,” he explained to director Shawn Levy. “Where I feel Deadpool was a movie that was pertinent to the comic book culture when it came out, this really to me speaks in a broader spectrum of where we are in the world and how we are in the world.”

So there you have it, Reynolds, the star of Green Lantern himself, thinks it’s his best movie thinks it’s great. In fact, it’s so great, Disney is making a sequel. So go watch it now on streaming service Disney Plus!