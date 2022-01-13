Red Notice sequels might be filmed back-to-back

Netflix are reportedly planning a back-to-back shooting schedule for Red Notice 2 and 3, following the huge viewings success of the action comedy. Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson are all said to be returning.

Writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber will also be coming back. After making the hit comedies Dodgeball and We’re the Millers, Thurber collaborated with Dwayne Johnson on Central Intelligence, Skyscraper and then Red Notice.

Deadline are reporting that “the streamer is in the early stages of putting together a back-to-back shoot of two Red Notice sequels, with the hope to begin production in early 2023, dependent on deals and the schedules of its busy stars.” And that “sources said the plan is to bring back the star trio and add new characters to flesh out a heist-film ensemble reminiscent of the starry Ocean’s Eleven franchise.”

Red Notice was the biggest budget film that Netflix have been involved in, that is until they greenlit The Gray Man starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling (directed by the MCU’s Russo Brothers).

Finding room in the schedules of big stars like Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot will be tricky. Gadot has the live-action Snow White, Cleopatra and Wonder Woman 3 on the books. She has also been attached to a Hedy Lamarr project and a remake of Hitchcock’s To Catch a Thief.

After the release of Black Adam this year, Johnson has ten upcoming projects listed on his IMDb, including Christmas action movie Red One. Ryan Reynolds has both The Adam Project and Spirited coming up this year. Despite saying he’s taking a break after those, like Johnson, he has many upcoming projects listed including Deadpool 3 and Free Guy 2.

If you’re looking forward to the Red Notice sequels, check out our guide to the best action movies.