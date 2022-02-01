The Adam Project first look reveals Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo’s sci-fi Netflix movie

Netflix has revealed some images from The Adam Project, an upcoming science fiction movie starring Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo. In the pictures, we can see some futuristic technology, and the intermingling of timelines in the time travel movie.

For the film, Reynolds is playing Adam, a man who has to go back in time in order to save his partner, Laura (Zoe Saldaña). It doesn’t quite go to plan, and he has to turn to his younger self, and his father (Mark Ruffalo) for help, creating what’s sure to be all sorts of disastrous time paradoxes. Jennifer Garner also stars, playing Adam’s mother.

The action movie is another collaboration between Reynolds and director Shawn Levy, who work on last year’s Free Guy together. The project was actually first reported on back in 2012, with Tom Cruise due to lead. However, that didn’t materialise, and here we are a decade later, with Netflix distributing the picture. Catherine Keener and Walker Scobell also star.

Netflix shared the images on Twitter, with a quote from Reynolds: “I haven’t personally done a movie that reflects my life the way The Adam Project does.”

Directed by Shawn Levy, THE ADAM PROJECT tells the story of a time-traveling pilot who teams up with his younger self and his late father… pic.twitter.com/Dm3ZkIGg7J — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) January 31, 2022

An official synopsis, courtesy of the same tweets, reads: “The Adam Project tells the story of a time-traveling pilot who teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future…”

This is the second Ryan Reynolds movie to arrive on Netflix in recent months, with Red Notice releasing late last year. Will this achieve the same levels of success? We’ll find out when The Adam Project release on March 11.