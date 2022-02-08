The Oscars 2022: The Academy announces nominations

The Oscars, the most prestigious awards ceremony in the movie industry, is drawing ever nearer. On Sunday March 27, 2022, movie fans all over the world will tune in to the big show to see which films, filmmakers, and performers take home the little gold statue, and who leaves empty handed. But, before that happens, we need to know who is nominated in each category.
Today, The Academy of Motion Picture Picture Arts and Sciences, the awards body behind The Oscars, announced its nominations for the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. After months of festivals and awards season drama, it all comes down to this, as The Academy members have cast their votes to determine who is in the running for the various awards on the big night.
Will the streaming service giant Netflix score big with its sombre drama movie The Power of the Dog? How many nominations does the epic science fiction movie Dune have? And, has the MCU‘s action movie Spider-Man: No Way Home sneaked into the running? Don’t worry, we’ve got all the nominations covered for you below.
Best picture:
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don’t Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Best director:
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
- Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
- Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
- Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Best lead actor:
- Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick…Boom!
- Will Smith – King Richard
- Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best lead actress:
- Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
- Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
- Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Best supporting actor:
- Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
- Troy Kotsur – CODA
- Jesse Plemmons – The Power of the Dog
- J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Best supporting actress:
- Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
- Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
- Judi Dench – Belfast
- Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Best adapted screenplay:
- Siân Heder – CODA
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe – Drive My Car
- Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth – Dune
- Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
- Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Best original screenplay:
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
- Adam McKay, David Sirota – Don’t Look Up
- Zach Baylin – King Richard
- Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
- Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier – The Worst Person in the World
Best cinematography:
- Greig Fraser – Dune
- Dan Laustsen – Nightmare Alley
- Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog
- Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth
- Janusz Kamiński – West Side Story
Best animated feature film:
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs The Machines
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Best animated short film:
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper
Best costume design:
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Best original score:
- Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up
- Hans Zimmer – Dune
- Germaine Franco – Encanto
- Alberto Iglesias – Parallel Mothers
- Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
Best sound:
- Belfast
- Dune
- No Time to Die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Best original song:
- Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson – Be Alive (King Richard)
- Lin-Manuel Miranda – Dos Oruguitas (Encanto)
- Van Morrison – Down to Joy (Belfast)
- Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell – No Time to Die (No Time to Die)
- Diane Warren – Somehow You Do (Four Good Days)
Best documentary feature:
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer of Soul (or When the Revolution Could Not be Televised)
- Writing With Fire
Best documentary short:
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
Best film editing:
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
- Tick, Tick…Boom!
Best international feature film:
- Drive My Car (Japan)
- Flee (Denmark)
- The Hand of God (Italy)
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
- The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Best make-up and hairstyling:
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
Best production design:
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Best visual effects:
- Dune
- Free Guy
- No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best live-action short film:
- Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
Continue the conversation over on The Digital Fix Forum