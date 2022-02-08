The Oscars 2022: The Academy announces nominations

The Oscars, the most prestigious awards ceremony in the movie industry, is drawing ever nearer. On Sunday March 27, 2022, movie fans all over the world will tune in to the big show to see which films, filmmakers, and performers take home the little gold statue, and who leaves empty handed. But, before that happens, we need to know who is nominated in each category.

Today, The Academy of Motion Picture Picture Arts and Sciences, the awards body behind The Oscars, announced its nominations for the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. After months of festivals and awards season drama, it all comes down to this, as The Academy members have cast their votes to determine who is in the running for the various awards on the big night.

Will the streaming service giant Netflix score big with its sombre drama movie The Power of the Dog? How many nominations does the epic science fiction movie Dune have? And, has the MCU‘s action movie Spider-Man: No Way Home sneaked into the running? Don’t worry, we’ve got all the nominations covered for you below.

Best picture:

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best director:

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Best lead actor:

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick…Boom!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best lead actress:

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best supporting actor:

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Jesse Plemmons – The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Best supporting actress:

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Judi Dench – Belfast

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Best adapted screenplay:

Siân Heder – CODA

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe – Drive My Car

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth – Dune

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Best original screenplay:

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Adam McKay, David Sirota – Don’t Look Up

Zach Baylin – King Richard

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier – The Worst Person in the World

Best cinematography:

Greig Fraser – Dune

Dan Laustsen – Nightmare Alley

Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog

Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Janusz Kamiński – West Side Story

Best animated feature film:

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best animated short film:

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best costume design:

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best original score:

Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up

Hans Zimmer – Dune

Germaine Franco – Encanto

Alberto Iglesias – Parallel Mothers

Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog

Best sound:

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best original song:

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson – Be Alive (King Richard)

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Dos Oruguitas (Encanto)

Van Morrison – Down to Joy (Belfast)

Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell – No Time to Die (No Time to Die)

Diane Warren – Somehow You Do (Four Good Days)

Best documentary feature:

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (or When the Revolution Could Not be Televised)

Writing With Fire

Best documentary short:

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best film editing:

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick…Boom!

Best international feature film:

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Best make-up and hairstyling:

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Best production design:

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best visual effects:

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best live-action short film: