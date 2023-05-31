Do Jamie Tartt and Keeley Jones get back together in Ted Lasso? It’s time to hit the showers and rest up because the referee has blown the whistle on the best Apple TV Plus show, Ted Lasso.

As this was Ted Lasso, most of the characters got a happy ending of some sort (Except for Rupert, because f*ck Rupert. I’m going to wear red to his funeral). Still, not every member of the Ted Lasso cast got a definitive ending, and shippers want to know the answer to the question, ‘Do Jamie and Keeley get back together in Ted Lasso?‘

Now as someone who serves onboard the Roy and Keeley ship, I can’t countenance even the suggestion that Ted Lasso season 3 ends with Keeley and Jamie getting back together but for you, dear reader, we’ve watched Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12 to try and answer this question.

Do Jamie and Keeley get back together in Ted Lasso?

No, despite there being some chemistry between them, Keeley Jones and Jamie Tartt do not get back together at the end of Ted Lasso season 3. Jamie’s clearly interested in his old flame and even tells Roy as much when they go for a beer, but Keeley rejects him when he asks her if she wants him back.

Who does Keeley end up with at the end of Ted Lasso?

Keeley doesn’t end up with anyone at the end of Ted Lasso. In the closing montage, we see that Keeley’s focussed on building her business and helping Rebecca expand on Richmond’s recent success, even proposing an AFC Richmond Women’s Team.

It’s possible that Keeley may end up with Jamie in the future or, if I had my way Roy, but the show ends with the trio sitting together at Higgin’s barbeque, enjoying each other’s company in a platonic way.

