Does Ted go home at the end of Ted Lasso season 3? After plenty of ups and downs, the referee has finally called full-time on Ted Lasso season 3, and what a series it’s been. There’s been plenty of laughter, more than a few tears, and we even got an evil Dani Rojas.

Still, there’s one question that Ted Lasso fans want the answer to. Is Ted going home after Ted Lasso season 3? After all, Ted leaving would potentially mean the end of one of the best TV series of the modern era, which would be devestating.

Yet all the signs in Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11 pointed to the Kansan coach packing his bags and heading home when this season was done. So now we’ve seen the final (Check out our Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12 recap here), and we can finally answer that big question, “Does Ted go home at the end of Ted Lasso season 3?” Warning spoilers ahead.

Does Ted go home at the end of Ted Lasso season 3?

Yes, at the end of Ted Lasso season 3, Ted makes the decision to go back home to Kansas so he can be closer to his son Henry. It’s clear throughout Ted Lasso season 3 that as much as Richmond had become Ted’s new home, the coach missed his son too much to stay, and he needed to be closer to him.

So after beating West Ham but losing the title to Manchester City, Ted made the decision to make like Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz and return to Kansas where he could be closer to his family.

