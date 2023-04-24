Succession season 4 – will Shiv and Tom get back together?

Will Shiv and Tom get back together? It is safe to say that so far, Succession season 4 has been a rollercoaster. We have seen deaths in the family, tense business deals threatened, and of course, the separation of none other than the (not-so-happily) married couple Siobhan Roy and her husband, Tom Wambsgans.

But Succession is known as one of the best TV series of all time for a reason – there is always a twist ready to floor your expectations. And, after the events of Succession season 4 episode 5, some fans may be wondering if there is hope for a Shiv and Tom reunion. Will the unlucky love birds get to have another shot, or are they doomed to be at each other’s throats until the very end?

Below we unpack the events of the last episode of the hit comedy series and answer the big question: will Shiv and Tom get back together after all? Warning, minor spoilers ahead!

Will Shiv and Tom get back together?

Currently, it is unclear if Shiv and Tom will get back together, but a reunion was hinted at in Succession season 4 episode 5. During the last episode of the HBO series, Shiv pulled Tom aside to let him know that ATN was now part of the GoJo deal.

While the entire conversation was pretty threatening, with Shiv alluding to “big changes” that may be coming – meaning that Tom’s job at ATN may be on the line – the interaction ended with Shiv asking Tom out to dinner. Talk about a 180, right?

But before we all start celebrating our favourite toxic couple’s return, we have to be realists. Getting dinner together doesn’t necessarily mean it will be in a romantic setting. Shiv may have plans to use Tom in a power play and wants to propose an alliance (she is a Roy, after all).

Only time will tell in what direction Shiv and Tom’s relationship goes. And, to be honest, we will have to wait for the Succession season 4 episode 6 release date to get any firm confirmation about their potential reunion.

