Where in Norway was Succession season 4 filmed?

The entirety of the Norway filming in Succession season 4 took place around Møre og Romsdal county, including the mountain Nesaksla.

It was Nesaksla that provided a dramatic backdrop for a confrontation between Alexander Skarsgård’s tech mogul Matsson and the new Waystar CEOs, Kendall and Roman Roy. The Romsdals Gondola lift is a popular tourist attraction, taking people from the city of Åndalsnes to the peak and its amazing views. The mountaintop restaurant also featured heavily in the episode.

Someone who didn’t appreciate those views, though, was Kieran Culkin. He was so dialled into his character, as he explained in the ‘Inside episode 5’ documentary, that he didn’t even notice the natural beauty around him.

Culkin said: “I’m sure it was very beautiful, but all it did was sort of accentuate how miserable I was. When we got to the top of the mountain, I didn’t even see it until we finished shooting. I think it’s because Roman was so hyper-focused on having to talk to this guy. The setting could have been anywhere. We could’ve been in the bathroom.”

Fortunately, Culkin headed back up for a stroll after filming was done, and he was able to finally appreciate the location in all of its glory.

The best Succession characters also appeared during scenes shot at the uniquely designed Juvet Landscape Hotel, which previously housed one of the best science fiction movies of the 21st century: Ex Machina.

Other locations featured in the episode included the Gudbrandsjuvet Gorge, the Atlantic Ocean Road, the nine hairpin turns of the Trollstigen Road, and Molde Airport Årø. That’s a great itinerary for any holiday to Europe, whether you’re a Succession fan or not.

