Does Strays have a post-credit scene? Dog lovers’ answer to The Hangover is now out in cinemas all over the world — so let us give you the lowdown on whether there’s a post-credit sting to stick around for, or if you’re barking up the wrong tree.

Lord and Miller’s new movie, which is a drastic change of tone from Across the Spider-Verse, follows newly-abandoned pup Reggie (Will Ferrell) as he adjusts to life as a stray with the help of street-smart Frenchie Bug (Jamie Foxx) perpetually anxious therapy dog Hunter (Randall Park), and expert sniffer Maggie (Isla Fisher).

As our Strays review can attest, the comedy movie is certainly an experience. But does Strays have a post-credit scene? Keep reading to find out!

Does Strays have a post-credit scene?

Yes, Strays does have a post-credit scene, so like a dog with a bone, don’t let go the minute the credits start rolling.

It’s just the one mid-credits sting, but it’s definitely worth sticking around for the extra laughs and to finish off the last kernels of popcorn. Plus, the credits themselves are pretty stylish and entertaining to watch — and who doesn’t want to celebrate the people who worked hard to make this crazy adventure movie happen?

If you still find yourself hungry for more after this, be sure to check out our Strays director interview, which provides plenty of insight into how they made this chaotic caper happen.

You can also see Will Ferrell as part of the Barbie cast in 2023 movie Barbie — so be sure to swing by our guide on how to watch the Barbie movie if you’re down for a double helping of the comedian.

It’s a great time to be a cinema fan right now, so once you’re done with Strays, be sure to check out other recent releases with our Haunted Mansion review, Talk To Me review, and guides on how to watch Blue Beetle, how to watch TMNT Mutant Mayhem, how to watch Gran Turismo and how to watch Oppenheimer.