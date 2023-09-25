Is the Writer’s Strike over? Details you need to know about the deal

Is the 2023 Writer’s Strike over? After five months of writers new and old marching the picket lines outside of Hollywood’s biggest studios, rallying for better rights and compensation, you may have heard the latest news and wonder if it’s all coming to an end.

The 2023 Writers Strike has been one of the biggest focuses of the entertainment industry this year. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) put down their pens and began striking back in May 2023, with many of the best TV series and best movies in production grinding to a halt. As of September 2023, a major update has been given that changes everything.

The word ‘agreement’ has been said, and the WGA seems to be shaking their signs in triumph, for now. But what does this all mean? Is the strike over? Read on for all the details you need to know about the deal.

Is the Writer’s Strike over?

On Sunday September 24, 2023, a “tentative agreement” was reached between the WGA and several major Hollywood studios and streamers regarding the terms of a new three-year contract.

Since it began in early 2023, the Writers Strike has impacted many productions, including the likes of House of Dragon season 2, Stranger Things season 5, and Yellowstone season 5 part 2. The strike began when writers decided to stand up to the major studios and streaming services to fight for fair pay, streaming compensation, and rights against the use of artificial intelligence.

The WGA emailed their members on September 24, writing: “We have reached a tentative agreement on a new 2023 MBA, which is to say an agreement in principle on all deal points, subject to drafting final contract language. We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional — with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership.”

What does this mean? Well, it’s all to say that the WGA and executives have agreed on the new terms, and that a contract will be finalized in the upcoming weeks. The contract will be valid for three years, and will likely include updates on pay rates, residual payments for streaming projects, and new regulations surrounding the usage of AI.

As it stands, the contract still needs to be ratified by the 11,500 members that make up the union, so there’s still some work to be done. WGA leaders also told members that they will now ensure that “the last ‘i’ is dotted,” and a negotiating committee will now need to vote on whether to recommend the contract and send it to the WGA West Board and East Council for approval.

All this is to say that, in essence, it looks like the strikes are due to end in the coming days if all goes well with the contract negotiation and approval. This is a major win for the WGA, and will set the bar for the future treatment and compensation of existing writers, and writers to come.

Are the writers going back to work?

Members of the WGA were informed not to return to work until the WGA leaders tell them to do so, although they have suspended the ongoing picketing outside the Hollywood studios.

The contract needs to be finalized and approved before they can call it a day and return to their respective projects. But for now, the picketing and rallying in major locations have ended while final negotiations take place.

The last major Writers Strike took place in 2007-2008, and latest a total of 99 days. The 2023 Writers Strike, if finally concluded on the basis of the new agreement, will have lasted 145 days.

