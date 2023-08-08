Stranger Things’ final storyline will “tie the whole series together”

Stranger Things fans will remember that way back in season one, the entire storyline was driven by the search for Will (Noah Schnapp). But over the course of the series, he has moved more towards the background, as other characters have moved center stage. However, the Duffer Brothers say that Will will once again be front and center in Stranger Things season 5, coming full circle back to where it all started.

Speaking to Variety, the Duffers explained that they wanted to prepare Schnapp for what lies ahead for his character in the fifth season. “Will really takes center stage again in 5,” says Ross Duffer.

“This emotional arc for him is what we feel is going to hopefully tie the whole series together. Will is used to being the young one, the introverted one, the one that’s being protected. So part of his journey, it’s not just sexuality — it’s Will coming into his own as a young man.” Duffer is referring to the fact that it became clear in season 4 of the Netflix series that Will was gay and in love with Mike (Finn Wolfhard).

Since season 4 of the sci-fi series aired, actor Noah Schnapp has also come out as gay. Now that he’s out, Schnapp says, “I think the way I act in Season 5, honestly, might be a little different. I will be fully aware of who I am. Knowing all of that about myself and being able to invest that in my character, I’m honestly just excited.”

The filming of Stranger Things season 5 has been delayed by the writers’ strike and actors’ strike, so fans are going to have an agonizing wait to see the characters that they’ve followed since 2016 get their happy (?) endings.

While we wait for the Stranger Things season 5 release date, check out our guide to the best horror series and the best fantasy series. Also, you can find out what’s new on Netflix.