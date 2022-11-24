Strange World 2 release date speculation, plot, cast, more

What is the Strange World 2 release date? We all love a good Disney movie, but the only thing better than a Disney movie is, you guessed it, a Disney movie sequel.

Strange World, which is inspired by pulp magazines and retro science fiction movies, has delighted audiences with its stunning visuals — but will that translate into a sequel? The good news is that Don Hall and Qui Nguyen, at least, seem to be up for it.

In an interview with The Digital Fix, Hall said, “I think we’ve created in Strange World is big enough to contain more stories, and we will see. But we love these characters, too, you know?” Meanwhile, Nguyen added that writing a film like this is akin to playing “fantasy football,” with the writers’ room always finding “where the other stories are within the worlds.” With that said, is it too soon to mark a Strange World 2 release date in your calendars? Here’s everything we know…

Strange World 2 release date speculation

Because Strange World has only just been released, it is very early days in terms of Disney even greenlighting a sequel, let alone announcing it.

If there ends up being a Strange Worlds 2, the earliest we’ll probably hear about it is in autumn 2023, as that will be the next Disney Plus Day, and is when the House 0f Mouse are known for making big announcements about future projects.

The first film was announced in December 2021, and came to screens just under a year later. So, assuming a sequel is announced in late 2023, we’re probably looking at a late 2024 release date at the very earliest.

However, it’s important to remember that animated movies take a lot longer to make than live-action ones, so if we’re being realistic about it, a Strange Worlds sequel might not even be announced until the 2024’s Disney Plus day and not reach our screens until late 2025 or even 2026.

Strange World 2 plot speculation

If commissioned, there are lots of possibilities about what a Strange World sequel could involve. With the closing scene of the film revealing that the story Strange World took place within a comic book, it’s feasible that a sequel could go down the meta route of Lightyear. It could explore the world surrounding the comic book: focussing on the reader, or the ‘real’ Clades, if that is what the comic is purporting to be based on.

However, this is probably a bit far-fetched. As pointed out by Staff Writer Emma-Jane Betts in an interview, with the Disney movie’s director and writer, “at the ending of the movie Strange World, it seems like Ethan’s story is just beginning.” With the ending of the film showing Ethan, his boyfriend Diazo, and his friends collecting resources from Strange World, it looks like there’s plenty of scope for a spin-off or sequel focussing on Ethan and his adventures on the sentient planet.

In his interview with The Digital Fix, director Don Hall even toyed with the idea of a spin-off involving short-lived (literally) character Dupel “Dupel is a pilot that gets, you know, ripped out of the ship, The Venture, and is presumably dead. And now that character has a whole horror movie take to him,” he noted.

Strange World 2 cast speculation

If a Strange World 2 ends up happening, we can probably expect the return of the main cast along with a number of new characters and cast members…

Strange World 2 speculative cast

Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade

Dennis Quaid as Jaeger Clade

Jaboukie Young-White as Ethan Clade

Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade

Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal

Alan Tudyk as the Narrator

Jonathan Melo as Diazo

Nik Dodani as Kardez

Francesca Reale as Azimuth

Strange World is currently available to watch in movie theatres globally.