How to watch Lightyear – can I stream the new Pixar movie?

Are you wondering how to watch Lightyear? In 1995, Andy got a toy based on his favourite movie. This is that movie. You might know Buzz Lightyear as the gruff, Tim Allen-voiced action figure with an identity crisis in Toy Story, but Lightyear turns the animated movie franchise on its head by giving an insight into the person behind the action figure.

Voiced by MCU star Chris Evans, Lightyear is a Disney movie that goes to the depths of space to tell the story of the man that inspired the merch. In this Pixar movie, Buzz Lightyear is a young astronaut who finds himself stranded on a dangerous planet: fighting universe-threatening dangers while trying to find his way home across space and time along with his new teammates and trusty animatronic cat sidekick.

Along with Evans, other stars lending their vocal talent for this sci-fi movie include Taika Waititi, Keke Palmer, Peter Sohn Efren Ramirez, Uzo Adoba, and James Brolin — who will be voicing another returning Toy Story character, Lightyear’s archenemy Zurg. If you’re looking to find out how to watch Lightyear and unravel this origin story, you’ve come to the right place — just keep reading.

Where can I watch Lightyear?

You don’t need to go to infinity and beyond to watch Lightyear — just purchase tickets in advance or on the day at your local movie theatre from June 17 onwards.

Can I stream Lightyear?

You can’t stream Lightyear yet — but you’ll be able to in the near future. As a Disney movie, you can expect Lightyear to drop on their own streaming service, Disney Plus in the coming weeks — but the exact date of when that might happen hasn’t been announced yet.

Generally, with their cinematic releases, Disney and Pixar tend to follow either a 30-day release window or a 45-day release window. We don’t know which one they’re going with yet for Lightyear, but this means that, given the movie’s global release date is June 17, we can expect Lightyear to be on Disney Plus sometime between July 21 and August 3, 2022.

Alternatively, we can expect a digital release of Lightyear to be available to purchase on platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV Plus sometime in mid-late August, in line with Disney’s usual schedule for home ents releases.