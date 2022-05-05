Doctor Strange 3 release date, cast, trailer, and more

When is the Doctor Strange 3 release date? Stephen Strange might have calmed down the MCU’s rather mad multiverse with a bit of help from his friends, but the Bleeker Street magician can’t rest yet. New magical threats keep appearing, and the good doctor is sworn to protect our world from them.

With Doctor Strange 2 ending on not one but two cliffhangers, there are plenty of places for the next instalment could go. There’s a wealth of comic book material that the next Doctor Strange action movie could draw on, from battles with demonic invaders to wizarding duels. Basically, the future’s as infinite as the multiverse for the Sorceror Supreme. So what can we say for sure about the Doctor Strange 3 release date?

Well, to learn these occult secrets, we’ve dug into the library of Kamar-taj, consulted the Darkhold, and scoured the web. Don’t worry. We managed to avoid the Marvel spoiler snipers. So here’s everything we know about a potential third Doctor Strange movie. Warning spoilers ahead…

When is the Doctor Strange 3 release date?

Doctor Strange 3 hasn’t been officially announced yet, so it does not have a release date as of April 2022. That said, the ending of Doctor Starnge 2 clearly sets up a sequel film.

Were we to make an educated guess – if a third film gets the green light – we’d expect to hear whispers of a Doctor Strange 3 in the coming days and months before an official announcement.

The first Doctor Strange was released in 2016, and Multiverse of Madness didn’t get a release until 2022, but we wouldn’t expect the third chapter in Stephen’s story to take so long.

The reason for the massive delay between the first Doctor Strange film and it’s sequel have more to do with the impact Endgame had on the MCU, Covid-19, and Multiverse of Madness’s slightly troubled production.

What is the Doctor Strange 3 plot?

If Doctor Strange 3 gets the green light, we expect the film will pick up where the Multiverse of Madness left off. Stephen will probably continue to grapple with the effects of the dark magic he used during his battle with Wanda. The Bleeker Street magician will also have to contend with the newly arrived Clea (Charlize Theron).

In the comic books, Clea is a disciple of Strange’s who eventually becomes his wife before succeeding him as the Earth’s Sorcerer Supreme.

Clea is related to the Dread Dormammu, the demonic being Stephen defeated in his first film, so it’s possible the threat she warns Strange about is his return.

Who knows, though, you can never predict what path the MCU will take. When we spoke to Benedict Wong about a potential sequel, he told us his own idea for a third Strange movie.

“I’m kind of into the idea of the Secret Wars, me — get everyone together, introduce a new batch [of adversaries],” he explained. “Yeah, I think the Secret Wars would be [where I want Doctor Strange 3 to go].”

Who will be in the Doctor Strange 3 cast?

Should Doctor Strange 3 get the go-ahead from Kevin Feige we imagine Benedict Cumberbatch will return as Stephen Strange. Benedict Wong will likely be back as well, when we spoke to him he couldn’t confirm anything but seemed pretty relaxed about his return.

“You know, you get a call about two months down the line,” he told The Digital Fix.” They say, ‘Will you come to Australia and be involved in a cage fight?’ Then you just say ‘Yes.’ And then that’s it.”

Xochitl Gomez who plays America Chavez also said she’d like to come back for the last instalment in the trilogy. “I’m totally open to that!” she told us. “Yeah, Just to be in the movie would be great. Of course, work with [Benedict Wong] again.”

Considering they’ve just introduced Charlize Theron as Clea, it’s likely she’ll be back as well.

Is there a Doctor Strange 3 trailer?

Unfortunately, in this corner of the multiverse, there is no Doctor Strange 3 trailer. If you get yourself a time stone and leap a few years into the future, you might be able to see it.

If you're looking for more Marvel content in the meantime we've guides on Black Panther 2, Moon Knight season 2, and even Avengers 5.