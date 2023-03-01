When is The Mandalorian season 3 set in the Star Wars timeline?

What is the time gap between The Mandalorian season 2 and 3? The Mandalorian has made its glorious return to our screens, but naturally we have questions.

Often cited as one of the best Star Wars series – along with Andor season 1 – The Mandalorian is back with its third season. The sci-fi series is continuing the adventures of beloved Star Wars characters Din Djarin and Baby Yoda, along with friends (or frenemies) like Greef Karga and Bo-Katan.

But before The Mandalorian season 3, a lot happened in the Star Wars timeline and we had our side-adventures with Boba Fett. That means things are ever so slightly confusing, and there are plenty of questions around when does The Mandalorian season 3 take place, and what is the time gap between it and season 2?

When does The Mandalorian season 3 take place?

The Mandalorian seems to take place very soon after Din Djarin and Baby Yoda reunited in The Book of Boba Fett. Jon Favreau confirmed (via IndieWire) that the reunion between Mandalorian characters Din Djarin and Baby Yoda in The Book of Boba Fett took place over two years after the end of The Mandalorian season 2, and also said that first two seasons of The Mandalorian took place over many years. Simple, right?

Well, not really. To the best of our knowledge, here’s how things have panned out: The Mandalorian season 1 and 2 take place over several years. Baby Yoda leaves Din Djarin to begin Jedi training with Luke Skywalker at the end of The Mandalorian season 2. Two years later, Din Djarin and Baby Yoda reunite, and it seems like The Mandalorian season 3 takes place soon after that meaning that there’s at least a two year gap between seasons 2 and 3.

How soon does The Mandalorian season 3 take place after Boba Fett? It doesn’t seem like long but we can’t be certain. We can expect further clarification from Jon Favreau or others involved in The Mandalorian to make things all a bit more straightforward.

For more on The Mandalorian, check out our guide to what happened to Cara Dune, as well as our The Mandalorian season 3 episode 1 recap. Or, learn more about the Andor season 2 release date and the Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 release date.