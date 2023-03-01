What’s going on with Cara Dune in The Mandalorian season 3? This article contains minor spoilers for The Mandalorian season 3 episode 1. The Mandalorian season 3 has officially begun, and you’d better have a tight hold of your hats (or, if you’re a Mandalorian, your helmet) because the show is set up for some wild adventures.

Not only is Din Djarin headed for the mines of Mandalore with his fluffy companion Baby Yoda in order to atone for his sins (he took off his helmet. How can he ever be forgiven?), he’s also going to have to avoid a lot of trouble along the way as he gets tracked down by pirates.

So he’s going to need the help of his friends, including not-so-dead Star Wars droid IG-11, and Greef Karga. But what happened to Cara Dune, and will he be seeking help from her in The Mandalorian season 3?

What happened to Cara Dune in The Mandalorian season 3?

Cara Dune was the Marshall on the revamped Nevarro, under the watch of Greef Karga, before she got reassigned after helping to lock Moff Gideon away. Karga explains “After she brought in Moff Gideon, she was recruited by special forces.” Karga then offers the vacant Marshall position to Din Djarin, who declines due to having his own tasks.

So, her adventures are taking her away from Nevarro and The Mandalorian as her Star Wars character begins special ops across the galaxy, assumedly under the watch of the New Republic.

Is Cara Dune in The Mandalorian season 3?

Cara Dune will not be in The Mandalorian season 3, as the actor who plays the character (Gina Carano) is no longer working with Lucasfilm. Dune might be recast in the future and we might see her again, but for now she’s off having her own unseen adventures during The Mandalorian season 3.

