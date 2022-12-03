The Mandalorian season 3 is going to have even more “epic” surprises

The Mandalorian season 3 is going to have more “epic” secrets and surprises along the lines of Baby Yoda and Luke Skywalker, according to Pedro Pascal. Pascal leads the Star Wars series (which kicked off the Disney Plus Star Wars era with bang) as the titular Mandalorian.

Alongside a cast of recurring guest actors, like Carl Weathers and Bill Burr, Pascal stars as Din Djarin; a Star Wars bounty hunter who eventually becomes to adoptive father to Grogu. The sci-fi series began by exploring the Star Wars character’s guilt over abandoning Grogu, before making the decision to save him from the remnants of the Galactic Empire.

Season 2 expanded the story, and fed into the broader Star Wars universe with storylines about the Darksaber and Mandalore. It also brought in fan-favourite Star Wars characters such as Ahsoka, Boba Fett, and a digitally de-aged Luke Skywalker, so it was packed full of secrets and surprises.

Now, at the Brazillian Comic Con, Pascal has spoken about what to expect from the upcoming, and highly anticipated third season of the TV series. He said [via Comicbook] “There’s so much that you’re going to see. I think some of the best things about Season 1 and Season 2 of The Mandalorian were the surprises.

He continued “We were all able to keep baby Grogu a secret, we were all able to keep Luke Skywalker’s return to the world a secret. So there are more secrets to keep. [If I had to describe season 3 in one word, it would be] epic.”

That will immediately gets Star Wars fans thinking about which other Jedi, Sith, or other Star Wars villains might return in the next season. Could we see more former bounty hunters making an appearance? Or, what about other Jedi who survived Order 66? It’s anyone’s guess, at this point, but what’s clear is that The Mandalorian is going to keep surprising fans until it ends.

