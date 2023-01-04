Boba Fett won’t be appearing in Star Wars: The Bad Batch any time soon

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 release date has finally arrived on the streaming service Disney Plus, and there’s sure to be plenty of little references, Easter eggs, and cameos to come in the Star Wars series. But, we shouldn’t expect to see the Star Wars bounty hunter Boba Fett any time soon.

The sci-fi series follows a bunch of clone troopers who are deemed defective, but when their supposed defects actually allow them to ignore the instructions of Order 66 and avoid slaughtering Jedi, the gang head out into the galaxy and complete various little missions of their own while evading the Galactic Empire.

While The Bad Batch’s place in the Star Wars timeline and the nature of the TV series might sound primed for a Star Wars cameo from Boba Fett, the producer of the show has told The Direct fans should not expect to see this happen any time soon.

Omega, one of the cartoon characters from The Bad Batch, is actually the sister of the iconic Star Wars character, but producer Jennifer Corbett insists that reunion wouldn’t fit the journey for Omega right now.

She said: “I think a lot of people want that because they are brother and sister but it’s important for her, at this point in her life, and where her journey is – she’s at a very different place than where Boba is right now.”

Don’t worry though, if you’re keen to see Boba Fett again, there’s every chance he will show up in The Mandalorian season 3 and we may still get The Book of Boba Fett season 2 as well.

Remember when Boba Fett got chewed up by the sarlacc pit in the Star Wars movie Return of the Jedi? That was fun. For more from the galaxy far, far away dive into our guides on the Andor season 2 release date, the Ahsoka release date, and The Acolyte release date.