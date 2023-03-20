Oscar-winning directors The Daniels board Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

The Daniels are going from sweeping the Oscars to a galaxy far, far away because they have reportedly (according to THR) directed at least one episode of Star Wars series Skeleton Crew – which has already wrapped filming. The series stars Jude Law and is apparently helmed by MCU Spider-Man trilogy director Jon Watts, although this news indicates that there’s more than one director, which is usually the case with TV series.

Little is known about Skeleton Crew at the moment, other than it centering on a group of 10-year-olds who get lost in the Star Wars universe. It’s set in the New Republic era. More is known about Leslye Headland’s series The Acolyte, which is set in the High Republic era. It stars Dafne Keen, Amandla Stenberg, Jodie Turner-Smith, Carrie-Ann Moss, Manny Jacinto, Charlie Barnett, and Dean-Charles Chapman.

Apparently Skeleton Crew is coming out before The Acolyte, but as we know far more about the latter, this seems strange. Skeleton Crew apparently wrapped filming in January 2023, but The Acolyte is still in production. Skeleton Crew could potentially be released before the end of 2023, with The Acolyte coming in 2024.

The Daniels have been riding a giant wave of success since their multiverse movie Everything, Everywhere All at Once premiered at SXSW a year ago. It became the first A24 movie to break $100 million at the box office and won seven Oscars, including Best Picture. They signed a five year deal with Universal in August 2022.

Ahsoka is next Star Wars series planned for release, but we don’t yet have a trailer or precise release date – other than 2023. Star Wars Celebration is coming up in April 2023, so we’ll probably be getting release date announcements then.

