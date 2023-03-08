The Mandalorian season 3 – Mines of Mandalore explained

What are the Mines of Mandalore? This article contains minor spoilers for The Mandalorian season 3 episode 1.

After teaming up once again with Baby Yoda in The Book of Boba Fett, Din Djarin is back for more adventures with The Mandalorian season 3. In this latest outing of the Star Wars series, the two main Mandalorian characters are on a quest to Mandalore, where Din Djarin hopes he can reclaim his honour after taking off his helmet and finding himself in disgrace.

Following The Mandalorian season 3 episode 1, we know that this will take Din Djarin to the mines of Mandalore. But what do we know about the mines of Mandalore, and did they survive the siege of Mandalore?

What are the Mines of Mandalore?

The Mines of Mandalore are located on the home planet of the Mandalorians, and they supplied beskar to the cities and people of the planet. As well as being important for resources and trade, the mines were also the site of the living waters.

A Mandalorian apostate – someone who had forsaken their creed (for example, by taking off their helmet) – could redeem themselves and be re-accepted as a Mandalorian if they bathed in the living waters in the mines of Mandalore. This is where Din Djarin is headed in The Mandalorian season 3.

Were the Mines of Mandalore destroyed?

The Armorer told Din Djarin that the Mines of Mandalore, and therefore the living waters, were destroyed during the siege of Mandalore. However, Djarin was able to prove that the mines of Mandalore were still intact, meaning that he could travel there to redeem himself.

That's all we've got on the mines of Mandalore.