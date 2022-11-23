Star Wars Andor: what were the prisoners building on Narkina 5?

What were the prisoners building on Narkina 5 in Star Wars: Andor? It’s a question that has been playing on the minds of fans of the Star Wars series for weeks now, but thanks to Andor episode 12, we finally have a definitive answer.

The thrilling fight between the Rebellion and the Galactic Empire throughout the sci-fi series has given us some of the best Star Wars scenes of all time. Our favourite from the TV series was the prison break in Andor episode 10, but the time spent on Narkina 5 did leave us with some questions.

We’d love to tell you what happened to Kino Loy, but at this moment in time, we’re here to reveal what the prisoners were working on during their stay in the floating space prison. So, here’s what the prisoners were building on Narkina 5.

What were the prisoners building on Narkina 5?

It is revealed in the Andor finale post-credit scene that the prisoners were constructing parts for the Death Star. At the end of the episode, we see a bunch of Star Wars droids floating around in space, using the parts from Narkina 5 to build the ultimate weapon for Emperor Palpatine.

Many fans suspected that this would be the case ever since we first saw the apparatus Cassian and Melshi and the others were creating. The fact the production line was putting together mysterious metal shapes with six-pointed connectors was a giveaway that they would be used in some kind of geodesic dome. And what dome could be more valuable to the Star Wars villains at this time than the Death Star.

The fact the work the inmates were doing was so secretive and so important to the Empire all makes sense now, especially when you consider when Andor takes place in the Star Wars timeline. And now we know, Cassian unwittingly played a part in creating the very thing he helps to destroy in the Star Wars movie Rogue One.

