When does Andor takes place in the Star Wars timeline?

When does Andor take place in the Star Wars timeline? The latest Star Wars series Andor shows us a whole new side of a galaxy far, far away. There are no space wizards battling it out with lightsabers, prophesied heroes bringing balance to nebulous universal forces, or even evil Emperors cackling from a throne.

It’s more like a war movie than a sci-fi series set, quite literally, in the mud of a nascent rebellion that’s slowly forming against Imperial control. At the centre of the story is Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), who will go on to become one of the Rebellion’s most accomplished agents, finally sacrificing his life in the Star Wars movie Rogue One.

Yet the Andor we meet isn’t that master spy and assassin not yet, because this is a prequel. But when does Andor take place in the Star Wars timeline? Well, don’t worry. We’ve scoured the Imperial database to bring you the answer.

When does Andor take place in the Star Wars timeline?

Andor takes place five years before the events of Rogue One and the Battle of Yavin. The entire Star Wars timeline revolves around this crucial battle in the Rebel’s war against the Empire; you probably know it even if you didn’t know its proper title.

The Battle of Yavin is when Luke Skywalker blew up the Death Star and began the Empire’s inevitable collapse. Andor then takes place between the Prequel Trilogy and the Original Trilogy.

What does that mean for Andor?

Andor’s place in the timeline means, in theory, any number of Star Wars characters from the original trilogy, Rogue One, and even Rebels could make an appearance. If we were to put money on a cameo, we’d wager Leia’s adopted dad, Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits), will show up eventually. He’s a founding member of the Rebellion, after all.

It’s possible that Ezra Bridger or any of the Ghost crew could show up well but unlikely for this season at least. Andor seems to be deliberately shying away from the more mystical parts of the Star Wars universe, and introducing the Ghost crew may distract from that. Similarly, for that reason, we don’t think Ashoka Tano or Darth Vader will appear either.

If you want to know more about this exciting new TV series, we have an interview with the Andor cast.