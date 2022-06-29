Andor release date, plot, cast, trailer, and more

When is the Andor release date? When Disney bought Lucasfilm in 2012, it immediately began expanding a galaxy far, far away. While the results have been a little mixed (see our Star Wars movie ranking for our exact thoughts), Rogue One has always stood out as a favourite, mainly because the action movie put the war in Star Wars.

We were delighted then when Disney announced they were working on a prequel to Rogue One that would focus on Cassian Andor. Andor’s always been a rather intriguing Star Wars character. He’s quite ruthless for a member of the Rebel Alliance and proved that away from our main heroes, the Rebels were a gritty bunch of freedom fighters.

A TV series focused on him sounded great then because it would allow Disney to explore the dark reality of the Rebel’s situation without tarnishing the virtuous legacy of Luke, Leia, and even Han. So what will happen in this rebel’s upcoming sci-fi series? Well, don’t worry. Here’s everything you need to know about the Andor release date.

Andor release date

Andor is set for release on August 31. The show was first announced in February 2018 when then Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that several Star Wars shows were in development for Disney Plus. Later that year, it was announced that one of those shows would be a prequel to Rogue One.

As work began on pre-production in 2019, a change in showrunner pushed filming back a year and then, just as filming was due to start in 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic shut down production. Andor finally began filming in late 2022 and wrapped in August 2021.

Andor trailer

We got our first look at Andor during Disney’s Investors Day presentation in December 2020. The short teaser gave a behind-the-scenes look at the show’s pre-production and announced the series’ main cast.

It wasn’t until May 2022 that we finally got our first full-length trailer. The short trailer teased a few of the locations that Andor and his Rebel colleagues will be going, without giving away too many plot details or spoiling who the show’s big bad will be.

Andor plot

Andor is a prequel to Rogue One and set five years before the titular’s fateful encounter with Jyn Erso. The first season will explore Andor’s first year as a member of the Rebellion, charting how he goes from a rookie to a hardened freedom fighter.

Interviews with the show’s writers have revealed an awful lot about the structure of the series. The first few episodes will focus on Andor’s backstory showing how his homeworld was destroyed by the Galactic Empire and how the future rebel became a refugee on an alien world that tempered his hatred of tyrants.

“His adopted home will become the base of our whole first season, and we watch that place become radicalized,” showrunner Tony Gilroy told Vanity Fair. “Then we see another planet that’s completely taken apart in a colonial kind of way. The Empire is expanding rapidly. They’re wiping out anybody who’s in their way.”

From there, the show will expand out to show how Andor became a member of the Rebel Alliance, introducing the rest of the show’s ensemble cast. Speaking about the series, Luna said the show will comment on change and revolution.

“I believe science fiction and stories that happen in a galaxy far, far away are a great tool to comment on our world—on your life and my life and the way we interact,” he explained. “We need to explore the revolutionary we can become to change things, to stop war, to make this world a livable place. So Andor talks about that. I think it can inspire a lot of people on how much you can do by yourself.”

Andor cast

Diego Luna is, of course, returning as Cassian Andor. Luna is very excited to explore some of the backstories he came up with for Andor while filming Rogue One that he never thought would see the light of day.

“We got to invent and create and dream about all the answers you don’t find in Rogue One,” Luna says. “I thought that character was gone for me. And suddenly, when they asked me if I would be willing to do this, my straight answer was, ‘Yes, of course,’ because I also have questions I would love to answer.”

Unfortunately for those expecting the return of Andor’s robotic companion K2-SO Alan Tudyk isn’t set to reprise the role (this season, at least). Don’t worry, though. Andor still has plenty of friends in a galaxy far, far away, including Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma, the leader of the Rebellion.

The Andor cast includes:

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor

Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma

Stellan Skarsgård

Adria Arjona

Denise Gough

Kyle Soller

Fiona Shaw

How many episodes of Andor will there be?

There will be 12 episodes of Andor. The show will debut on August 31 on Disney Plus with two episodes, and then it will stream weekly until November 9.

Where can I watch Andor?

Like all Star Wars series, Andor can be streamed exclusively on Disney Plus alongside shows like The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka, and The Book of Boba Fett.